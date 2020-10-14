Vijayawada Engineer Who Co-founded Swiggy Makes It to IIFL Wealth-Hurun India's 2020 List

IIFL Wealth-Hurun India just revealed their 2020 list.

Sri Harsha Majeti of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh ranks 15th on the list in 2020's IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 - Under Self Made Rich List 2020, with net wealth of Rs 14,000 crore.

Sriharsha is a co-founder of Bundl Technologies, which is the parent company of popular Indian food delivery app Swiggy.

Swiggy has been invested in by companies such as Tencent Holdings, Naspers Limited and DST Global.

According to IIFL Wealth-Hurun India, Sriharsha also made it to the list last year and his wealth is almost at par with what it was last year.

Sriharsha was an Engineering graduate in Electrical and Electronics, Master of Science (MSc) in Physics, from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, (BITS) in Pilani.

Sriharsha started Swiggy in 2014, which has now emerged as an India’s largest and highest valued online food ordering platform.