Vikas Khanna Shares Photo of Unique Looking Dish, Asks Twitter to Guess What It Is

Chef Vikas Khanna, who was a judge of the popular cooking show Master chef India, posted a picture of an unnamed delectable dish on his Twitter handle, which he asked netizens to identify. The beautifully presented yellow color doughnut-shaped dish looked like a desert that was decorated with red flower petals made out of a strawberry. It looks like a combination of something Indian and western. His Twitter post read “Any guesses! What is this new creation of ‘yours truly’?

Any guesses!What is this new creation of “yours truly”? pic.twitter.com/5v27K4UeP1— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 13, 2021

The chef posted the picture of the colorful dish with an equally beautiful background. People on Twitter went with Vikas and started sharing their ideas and views about what the dish could be. The picture was shared in the morning today and it has already got a lot of interesting responses. While some people simply praised the dish with, “Mind-blowing creation. Great color contrast choice and combination”, “looks out of the world”, others tried to guess saying “Mango bund cake or mango flan," could be a possible explanation.

The dish received a range of guesses from doughnuts, jalebi, ice cream to cake.

Mango bundcake or mango flan…maybe pic.twitter.com/g1qYllAXHl— Pramila Shrivastava🇮🇳 (@Pramila695) July 13, 2021

RasMalai flavored something?— TheCorporateLady🇮🇳 (@PallaviJaiswal0) July 13, 2021

Whatever it is, it looks great…Must be awesome while eating …But, will be afraid to cut such a creation…. Wow— Ram Daryani (@Ramdaryani01) July 13, 2021

The comment section became as interesting as the picture of the dish itself. Vikas is a very well-known name in the hospitality world. He is an Indian Chef, cookbook writer, restaurateur, filmmaker and humanitarian. He has also received the Michelin Star Chef Award. Vikas has been in New York for a very long time now. His Instagram is a good place not just for all the food lovers but also his fans. He not only posts about food but about a lot of other things which will give people an insight into the chef’s life.

Upon seeing this image we are sure you want to have a bite from it too

