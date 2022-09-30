'Vikram Vedha' Rages on Internet as Hrithik Roshan Steals the Show

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha seems to be a hit on social media even as some “boycott” hashtags are floating around. Hrithik, especially, has stolen the show for most viewers. In the film, Vedha is Betaal (played by Hrithik), a Lucknow gangster who faces off encounter specialist Vikram (played by Saif). Bollywood loves a good antihero, and if they come in the form of superstar Hrithik Roshan, a massy hit seems to be an inevitability. Moreover, fans are excited to see Hrithik back on the big screen after a prolonged break.

A movie which is better than the https://t.co/QLE2Z9Cf58 will forget the original once you watch the Hindi version.Vedha Vedha @iHrithik take a bow man.what a brilliant acting.Jitna bhi taareef karoon acting ki kam hi hai #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/AbG4GffUDd — Haritha (@CbHaritha) September 30, 2022

Its almost like another film when @iHrithik ( god) walks into frame .. in his slow mo shots its like time stands still .. #VikramVedhaReview takes its time to build up but the twists and turns wrap u into it .. #SaifAliKhan and #Hrithik are terrific .. second half is fab — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) September 29, 2022

It is all about your " QUALITY" of work ! I agree he should do more films but the dedication and sheer quality of the act he embodies >>>. He is not here to make money by doing random shits every three months . He is here for his love towards CINEMA .#VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/ew95lHsrSJ — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) September 30, 2022

Dishya Sharma writes in a review for News18: “… what I can tell you about Vikram Vedha is that it is a treat for the eyes, especially for Hrithik Roshan fans. Cinematographer PS Vinod helps Hrithik emerge as a massy hero yet again. Every frame celebrates Hrithik’s stardom. Pushkar, Gayathri and Vinod have added numerous slow-motion shots and wide-angle shots that project Hrithik as a larger-than-life man. While these are a visual treat during the first half, the slow-motion scenes go overboard in the second half.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here