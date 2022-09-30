CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Vikram Vedha' Rages on Internet as Hrithik Roshan Steals the Show
1-MIN READ

'Vikram Vedha' Rages on Internet as Hrithik Roshan Steals the Show

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Hrithik Roshan's Vedha in Vikram Vedha has Twitter in awe.

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha seems to be a hit on social media even as some “boycott” hashtags are floating around. Hrithik, especially, has stolen the show for most viewers. In the film, Vedha is Betaal (played by Hrithik), a Lucknow gangster who faces off encounter specialist Vikram (played by Saif). Bollywood loves a good antihero, and if they come in the form of superstar Hrithik Roshan, a massy hit seems to be an inevitability. Moreover, fans are excited to see Hrithik back on the big screen after a prolonged break.

Dishya Sharma writes in a review for News18: “… what I can tell you about Vikram Vedha is that it is a treat for the eyes, especially for Hrithik Roshan fans. Cinematographer PS Vinod helps Hrithik emerge as a massy hero yet again. Every frame celebrates Hrithik’s stardom. Pushkar, Gayathri and Vinod have added numerous slow-motion shots and wide-angle shots that project Hrithik as a larger-than-life man. While these are a visual treat during the first half, the slow-motion scenes go overboard in the second half.”

first published:September 30, 2022, 11:42 IST
last updated:September 30, 2022, 11:42 IST