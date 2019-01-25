Viktor And Rolf's 2019 Spring Collection Made All Your Favorite Memes into Couture Dresses

Thrilled to announce that thanks to the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture show I've found my Oscars dress and also what I plan to be buried in!!! pic.twitter.com/v9396J1S54 — Julia (@JuliaHass) January 23, 2019

me: omg I hate attention



also me: pic.twitter.com/BtOLVY8YPi — Jᴀᴄᴋ 👑✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFW pic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ — Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019

this right here... this is what I was meant to wear... my closet has always felt empty and I never understood why but now all is clear... bless u viktor & rolf spring 2019 couture for opening my eyes pic.twitter.com/VesqP2qMMW — sandro bitchicelli 💫✨ (@tofudoom) January 24, 2019

viktor & rolf ss19 givin a MOOD pic.twitter.com/8bA6dtMUmm — Phoebe (@_bowsher) January 24, 2019

instead of memes and gifs, i will be speaking in viktor & rolf couture spring 2019 from here on out pic.twitter.com/nnTR8y2IWX — alexa tietjen (@hernameislex) January 23, 2019

MOOD | Viktor + Rolf Haute Couture SS19 pic.twitter.com/OxM7VDNoyI — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is me when I have to leave the apartment... 💀 pic.twitter.com/lK1N54kmkX — 💜 (semi hiatus but maybe not but kinda) (@DarlingSpectrum) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf read the room perfectly pic.twitter.com/pbjRgI2JbC — it's me michelle 👻 (@skyshallow) January 23, 2019

uh i would like to wed in this viktor & rolf dress please and thank you pic.twitter.com/j8gzJQVx2V — mal (@crookedteeth) January 23, 2019

wearing my heart on my sleeve in 2019 (viktor&rolf) pic.twitter.com/xX4jNLyOTt — Aamina Khan (@aaminasdfghjkl) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf’s SS19 collection is the only clothing I’ll be wearing from now on. pic.twitter.com/Y0jPMJ2Slx — Lauren M. Reich (@LaurenMReich) January 23, 2019

where can i buy https://t.co/Ep9IZJT6pm — minecraft gamer boy oli (@sad_boy_time) January 24, 2019

THE SIGNS AS VIKTOR & ROLF SPRING COUTURE pic.twitter.com/K0ZXI3Ppmr — not all geminis (@notallgeminis) January 24, 2019

Ever wanted "I don't care" written on your clothing? While it may be easy to get this on a shirt, it's very unlikely that you would get this on a piece of high-end clothing.However, with Viktor and Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection, which debuted at Paris this week, you now can.While art takes inspiration from everything around it, Viktor and Rolf seem to have literally taken a (web)page out of the Internet. Everything on their new gowns are high-end fashion. But their messages are all too familiar - they're the same exact things you see on pastel backgrounds on your Instagram feed or Tumblr dashboard, with cute, or shiny prints - the entire aesthetic of 'soft grunge.'Don't believe the fact that the Dutch designer duo would make dresses inspired from memes? Guess again. The Internet is loving it. Take a look.Which dress do you think really represents you?