Viktor And Rolf's 2019 Spring Collection Made All Your Favorite Memes into Couture Dresses
Viktor and Rolf just opened up the Internet's treasure-trove and turned them into iconic gowns.
However, with Viktor and Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection, which debuted at Paris this week, you now can.
While art takes inspiration from everything around it, Viktor and Rolf seem to have literally taken a (web)page out of the Internet. Everything on their new gowns are high-end fashion. But their messages are all too familiar - they're the same exact things you see on pastel backgrounds on your Instagram feed or Tumblr dashboard, with cute, or shiny prints - the entire aesthetic of 'soft grunge.'
Don't believe the fact that the Dutch designer duo would make dresses inspired from memes? Guess again. The Internet is loving it. Take a look.
Thrilled to announce that thanks to the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture show I've found my Oscars dress and also what I plan to be buried in!!! pic.twitter.com/v9396J1S54— Julia (@JuliaHass) January 23, 2019
me: omg I hate attention— Jᴀᴄᴋ 👑✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019
also me: pic.twitter.com/BtOLVY8YPi
Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFW pic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ— Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019
this right here... this is what I was meant to wear... my closet has always felt empty and I never understood why but now all is clear... bless u viktor & rolf spring 2019 couture for opening my eyes pic.twitter.com/VesqP2qMMW— sandro bitchicelli 💫✨ (@tofudoom) January 24, 2019
viktor & rolf ss19 givin a MOOD pic.twitter.com/8bA6dtMUmm— Phoebe (@_bowsher) January 24, 2019
instead of memes and gifs, i will be speaking in viktor & rolf couture spring 2019 from here on out pic.twitter.com/nnTR8y2IWX— alexa tietjen (@hernameislex) January 23, 2019
MOOD | Viktor + Rolf Haute Couture SS19 pic.twitter.com/OxM7VDNoyI— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is me when I have to leave the apartment... 💀 pic.twitter.com/lK1N54kmkX— 💜 (semi hiatus but maybe not but kinda) (@DarlingSpectrum) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf read the room perfectly pic.twitter.com/pbjRgI2JbC— it's me michelle 👻 (@skyshallow) January 23, 2019
uh i would like to wed in this viktor & rolf dress please and thank you pic.twitter.com/j8gzJQVx2V— mal (@crookedteeth) January 23, 2019
wearing my heart on my sleeve in 2019 (viktor&rolf) pic.twitter.com/xX4jNLyOTt— Aamina Khan (@aaminasdfghjkl) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf read my thoughts! #couture pic.twitter.com/EMVXSX5E8E— Manish D Mishra (@dandydujour) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf’s SS19 collection is the only clothing I’ll be wearing from now on. pic.twitter.com/Y0jPMJ2Slx— Lauren M. Reich (@LaurenMReich) January 23, 2019
where can i buy https://t.co/Ep9IZJT6pm— minecraft gamer boy oli (@sad_boy_time) January 24, 2019
Which dress do you think really represents you?
THE SIGNS AS VIKTOR & ROLF SPRING COUTURE pic.twitter.com/K0ZXI3Ppmr— not all geminis (@notallgeminis) January 24, 2019
