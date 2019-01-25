LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Viktor And Rolf's 2019 Spring Collection Made All Your Favorite Memes into Couture Dresses

Viktor and Rolf just opened up the Internet's treasure-trove and turned them into iconic gowns.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 25, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Ever wanted "I don't care" written on your clothing? While it may be easy to get this on a shirt, it's very unlikely that you would get this on a piece of high-end clothing.

However, with Viktor and Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection, which debuted at Paris this week, you now can.

While art takes inspiration from everything around it, Viktor and Rolf seem to have literally taken a (web)page out of the Internet. Everything on their new gowns are high-end fashion. But their messages are all too familiar - they're the same exact things you see on pastel backgrounds on your Instagram feed or Tumblr dashboard, with cute, or shiny prints - the entire aesthetic of 'soft grunge.'

Don't believe the fact that the Dutch designer duo would make dresses inspired from memes? Guess again. The Internet is loving it. Take a look.













































Which dress do you think really represents you?





