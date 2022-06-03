Villagers in MP Risk Their Lives to Fetch Water From a Dry Well in Chilling Video

As parts of the country sizzle under extreme heat conditions this summer, the Ghusiya village of Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district is grappling with a serious water crisis. A recent video shows the desperate villagers risking their lives to fetch water from a nearly dry well. In the clip, uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter, several women of the Ghusiya village can be seen covering long distances on foot with pots on their heads to collect water. Facing an acute shortage of water, a woman is seen climbing up a well without any safety harness or rope attached to her.

"Govt employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water," said locals pic.twitter.com/lJvagevwxU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

The clip then shows a girl and a man at the bottom of the well trying to fill their buckets using small bowls. The water scarcity gets evident as the almost dried-up well has just small puddles of water which is far less to meet the needs of the villagers.

After fetching the water, the girl is seen making her way back up by scaling the wall of the well and endangering her life.

The Ghusiya village, which is located in the predominantly tribal district of Dindori, has been facing water shortage for the last several years. Disgruntled with the situation that has worsened with time, villagers have now decided to boycott the Gram Panchayat elections this year, reported ANI.

Criticizing the government for its inability to mitigate the problem, people have demanded a water connection in every household in their village or they will not cast their vote. “We have been facing water crisis for a long time. The administration has been paying no heed to our crisis,” a villager named Kusum told ANI.

Kusum added that political leaders and government employees only visit their village during elections and their issue remains unresolved. Another villager, Rudiya Bai, narrated the daily struggle to fetch water from the well. “Be it day or night, we have to go down into the well to collect water,” she said. She further said the wells have dried up and the hand pumps have no water either.

