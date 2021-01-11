Villagers in MP's Rajgarh District Dig up Local River Bank to Search for Mughal-era Coins and Treasure

In a bizarre incident, many villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district have been camping at the bank of the dried up Parbati river to look for coins and treasures hailing from the Mughal period.

The river in Rajgarh district, which is some 141 kilometers away from Bhopal, saw scores of villagers hang back on the bank of the river, hoping to find old coins and other treasures since the past three days

So what triggered the treasure hunting for the villagers?

A report in Hindustan Times said that a few days before a section of people had found some coins on the bank of the river adjacent to the Shivpura village. The incident led to rumours of more treasure hidden in the river bank and resulted in people from nearby villages of other districts such as Guna and Sehore also gathering at the river bank to dig for coins and other such treasures, an officer of local administration was quoted as saying.

Madhya Pradesh: People are thronging Shivpura and Garudpura villages in Rajgarh district to dig mud in Parvati river in search of gold and silver coins."Eight days back, some fishermen found some coins here. Since then, people are coming here," says a local. (10.01.2021) pic.twitter.com/NkYWS3lJGx — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Following the turning up of so many people, the local administration has deployed police and local district officers to keep tabs on the situation in case there is a law and order problem, especially during times of pandemic.

Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma was quoted as saying that they were taking care of people's safety and security in the area and have also been advising people to not believe in the rumours.

A local villager, identified as Ranu Yadav(18), said people have been digging all over the river bank in search of treasure to se if lady luck shines on them or not.

“We are trying our luck 24x7 and we are sure that we will get the coins," another local, identified as Ramnaresh Singh(37) of Ahmedpur, Sehore was quoted as saying. The district administration is also looking into the incident.

Explaining how the incident started, Rajgarh collector Neeraj Kumar Singh reportedly said how the chance finding of a few ancient coins at the bank of the river led to people believing there might be more of such coins and other treasures ready to be found. The findings had led to more such rumours of a treasure.

Singh said they have spoken to the archaeology department about the origins and the times the coins hail from. Local jewellers who have seen the coins also said that they are amde of bronze and iron and thus have no value as such.