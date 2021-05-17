Villagers in This Kazakhstan Village Fell Asleep For Almost Six Days in Mysterious Circumstances

A ‘unique’ problem in Kalachi village in Kazakhstan makes people fall asleep for almost six days. Apart from this bizarre sleeping pattern, people also complained of ‘violent hallucination’ and an increase in sexual desire. The children too experienced these strange episodes and would report about seeing winged horses and snakes in sleep. According to ladbible.com , between 2012 and 2015, around 160 people dealt with this strange condition in the village that was later called ‘Sleepy Hollow.’ This strange episode was investigated in a report by a newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda in 2014. The newspaper reported that while the sick person may appear to be conscious and would even walk but all the same, he then would fall in deep sleep and ‘snore’. And when he was woken up from sleep, he would remember ‘absolutely’ nothing. The ‘sick person would also feel a strong desire to have sex as soon as they woke up from their deep slumber.

A lot of theories were also floated around this strange problem as the village was located near a Soviet-era uranium mine. From poisoned water and dodgy vodka to mass hysteria, everything was suggested.

As the problem grew, authorities took cognizance of the issue and the Kazakhstan government issued a statement claiming toxic level of carbon monoxide in water as the reason behind this bizarre episode. Hundreds of families of Kalachi were relocated after the episode. Later, tests revealed that the water in the village had a carbon monoxide content 10 times higher than normal.

However, this claim of Carbon Monoxide being behind the problem has also been disputed by some. Professor Byron Crape from Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan said his research had led him to disagree with claims that say carbon monoxide was the root cause.

He believed that the ‘chemicals’ from the disused uranium mines came into the water of the underground water pump and was the reason behind the problem.

Currently, there are only 120 families living in Kalachi. They are now sleeping normally and haven’t been showing any episode of strange behaviour.

