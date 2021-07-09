CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»Buzz»Family Man 3? Vin Diesel Fans Go 'Fast and Furious' With Wholesome 'I Got Family' Memes
2-MIN READ

Family Man 3? Vin Diesel Fans Go 'Fast and Furious' With Wholesome 'I Got Family' Memes

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

Taking notes from 2015's 'Fast and Furious 7' where Dom Toretto aka Diesel mouthed: 'I don't have friends. I got family,' fans have incorporated the old dialogue around 'F9'.

Manoj Bajpayee has some fierce competition now. The OG ‘Family Man’ Bajpayee has been dethroned by Vin Diesel whose “family values" have taken over the Internet in the past few days, one that will put even ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ to shame. If you don’t already know what we are talking about, ‘Fast and Furious 9’ better known as ‘F9’ is the latest edition in the Diesel-starrer franchise and it has already minted more than USD 500 Million across the world. Meme effect? We’d like to think so.

The franchise popular for its high-octane and over-the-top stunts is all about family now. Taking notes from 2015’s ‘Fast and Furious 7’ where Dom Toretto aka Diesel mouthed: “I don’t have friends. I got family," fans have incorporated the old dialogue around the premise of the new instalment where Dom decides to take a chill-pill from the hustle life and spend time with his wife and son.

Here for family memes? There are plenty.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron star in F9 alongside Diesel. While Cardi B and WWE star John Cena join the party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 09, 2021, 09:33 IST