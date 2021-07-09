Manoj Bajpayee has some fierce competition now. The OG ‘Family Man’ Bajpayee has been dethroned by Vin Diesel whose “family values" have taken over the Internet in the past few days, one that will put even ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ to shame. If you don’t already know what we are talking about, ‘Fast and Furious 9’ better known as ‘F9’ is the latest edition in the Diesel-starrer franchise and it has already minted more than USD 500 Million across the world. Meme effect? We’d like to think so.

The franchise popular for its high-octane and over-the-top stunts is all about family now. Taking notes from 2015’s ‘Fast and Furious 7’ where Dom Toretto aka Diesel mouthed: “I don’t have friends. I got family," fans have incorporated the old dialogue around the premise of the new instalment where Dom decides to take a chill-pill from the hustle life and spend time with his wife and son.

Here for family memes? There are plenty.

the only public bathroom vin diesel uses pic.twitter.com/2mA4c69fdb— Ahmad (@ahmad_mahh) July 6, 2021

Drop your favorite Vin Diesel family memes. I'll start pic.twitter.com/shN3dtrvIw— Mike Bang Breen (@BIuntFuIll) July 6, 2021

bro what even are these vin diesel memes pic.twitter.com/h0xH9AzdrW— kira ~ (@Sadcrib) July 6, 2021

"Weezy F. Baby and the F is for…"Vin Diesel: pic.twitter.com/XtmMHKk355 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2021

The only bank Vin Diesel trusts pic.twitter.com/WcsnbulTH3— Bray Njomo (@The_Njomo) July 7, 2021

the only mart that vin diesel goes to: pic.twitter.com/OfiHQepKhy— dwynna (@Dwynna_Win) July 7, 2021

That one time when Goku Black & Zamasu killed Vin Diesel's family pic.twitter.com/yJM1ieE0sX— SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) July 6, 2021

These Vin diesel memes are actually pretty funny pic.twitter.com/8M3tSWICoj— DJ Khalid (@Khadija469) July 6, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel— Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD— Luce (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

Look, I didn’t wanna get into this but how could I not? #VinDiesel #Family pic.twitter.com/VSdD39dTY3— Ryan Unicomb (@itsRyanUnicomb) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron star in F9 alongside Diesel. While Cardi B and WWE star John Cena join the party.

