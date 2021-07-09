Manoj Bajpayee has some fierce competition now. The OG ‘Family Man’ Bajpayee has been dethroned by Vin Diesel whose “family values" have taken over the Internet in the past few days, one that will put even ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ to shame. If you don’t already know what we are talking about, ‘Fast and Furious 9’ better known as ‘F9’ is the latest edition in the Diesel-starrer franchise and it has already minted more than USD 500 Million across the world. Meme effect? We’d like to think so.
The franchise popular for its high-octane and over-the-top stunts is all about family now. Taking notes from 2015’s ‘Fast and Furious 7’ where Dom Toretto aka Diesel mouthed: “I don’t have friends. I got family," fans have incorporated the old dialogue around the premise of the new instalment where Dom decides to take a chill-pill from the hustle life and spend time with his wife and son.
Here for family memes? There are plenty.
the only public bathroom vin diesel uses pic.twitter.com/2mA4c69fdb— Ahmad (@ahmad_mahh) July 6, 2021
Drop your favorite Vin Diesel family memes. I'll start pic.twitter.com/shN3dtrvIw— Mike Bang Breen (@BIuntFuIll) July 6, 2021
bro what even are these vin diesel memes pic.twitter.com/h0xH9AzdrW— kira ~ (@Sadcrib) July 6, 2021
I made one! #VinDiesel #family pic.twitter.com/akEkSXp3Xs— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) July 6, 2021
"Weezy F. Baby and the F is for…"Vin Diesel: pic.twitter.com/XtmMHKk355
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2021
The only bank Vin Diesel trusts pic.twitter.com/WcsnbulTH3— Bray Njomo (@The_Njomo) July 7, 2021
the only mart that vin diesel goes to: pic.twitter.com/OfiHQepKhy— dwynna (@Dwynna_Win) July 7, 2021
That one time when Goku Black & Zamasu killed Vin Diesel's family pic.twitter.com/yJM1ieE0sX— SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) July 6, 2021
These Vin diesel memes are actually pretty funny pic.twitter.com/8M3tSWICoj— DJ Khalid (@Khadija469) July 6, 2021
These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel— Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021
Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021
The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD— Luce (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021
Look, I didn’t wanna get into this but how could I not? #VinDiesel #Family pic.twitter.com/VSdD39dTY3— Ryan Unicomb (@itsRyanUnicomb) July 5, 2021
Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron star in F9 alongside Diesel. While Cardi B and WWE star John Cena join the party.
