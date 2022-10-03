Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' Themed Durg Puja Pandal in West Bengal is a Visual Masterpiece

A slew of grand Durga Puja celebrations are back in West Bengal and the state has been decked up with pomp and grandeur to welcome the Goddess Durga. While Kolkata, the capital of the state, usually boasts of the most unique and interesting pandals, this time, the city of lights has surely outdone itself with pandals which have been decked up in the colours and shades of one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most iconic paintings. Few of the most skilled and experienced artisans and painters from West Bengal and abroad are hired to create themed pandals. The aim is to represent fanhood, ideology, message and prayer. Taking to Twitter, user called Sanchita shared images of this stunning pandal.

“Saw a Starry Night (by Van Gogh) themed pandal!!!!” read the caption. The pandals are located at Bakulbagan Sarbojanin, Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin, and Sovabazar Burtola Sarbojanin. The pandal represents Starry Night, which is an oil-on-canvas painting from the year 1889. Have a look for yourself:

Saw a Starry Night (by Van Gogh) themed pandal!!!! pic.twitter.com/717jithiTQ — SANCHITA ⁷ (@BTS_enthucutlet) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, there is also a Twin towers themed pandal imspired by that in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The impressive puja pandal has been conceptualised and constructed by the Luminous Club of Kalyani. The club is celebrating 30 years of completion this year and began work on the pandal several months before Durga Puja. It’s safe to say that the Twin towers of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are one of the most popular tourist sites in the world, and people from all over jostle to visit it. The Kalyani Durga Puja pandal is quite a sight to behold as it has been illuminated like the original Twin towers and stands at a massive 148-foot height.

Theme-based puja pandals in the state have always been popular and the Kalyani Durga Puja pandal is one of the best examples of it. The spectacular colors of red, white, and green dot the Nadia skyline and will do so till the end of the celebrations. Inside the pandal, a massive idol of Goddess Durga rests, along with her children, bedecked with white, silver, and gold accents.

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal began in full fervour from Mahalaya, i.e., 25th September 2022. After a lull in celebrations due to the pandemic for the past two years, crowds jostled to make space for each other as people poured into the streets to catch a glimpse of the goddess. Several other states of Bengal, along with the capital city Kolkata, have been bedecked with lights and decorations to celebrate the auspicious festival.

