Indian Teen's Rousing Speech in Presence of World Leaders at COP26 Earns High Praise

Vinisha Umashankar, a teenager from India, recently in her powerful, thought-provoking speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference urged world leaders to “stop talking and start doing” something about climate change. Umashankar is also the youngest finalist to make it to The Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize. The youngster’s invention – solar-powered ironing cart – has turned several heads in the science community. Umashankar’s plan is to develop it as a replacement for charcoal-heated irons street vendors, which is widely used in India.

According to a report in the Independent, as of now, there are around 10 million such carts being used in the second-most populous country in the world. If properly implemented, Umashankar’s invention has the capacity to eliminate over 5kg charcoal daily used by these vendors. According to the report, Umashankar’s can power an iron for six hours after five hours of sunshine.

Umashankar was invited to the stage by Prince William, who called out the winners and finalists of The Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize on stage, at the Glasgow climate conference.

Heaping praises on the Indian, William said that the 15-year-old girl had “put us all to shame” with her creation.

Umashankar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that she is more than just a girl from India and “I’m a girl from Earth.”

In her speech, she also echoed the sentiments of several other teenage global activists saying that “my generation will have to see the consequences of your action today.” While addressing the world leaders, she also reckoned that their discussion is mute as it does not look ‘practical to her today.’

“You are deciding whether or not we’ve a chance to live in a habitable world. You are deciding whether or not we are worth fighting for; worth supporting and worth caring,” she added in her fiery speech.

The Cop 26 was attended by several world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British PM Boris Johnson and the United States President Joe Biden among others.

