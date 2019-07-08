Vinny, the Exotic 'Orange' Rescue Bird, Turns Out to be a Seagull Covered in Curry

A large orange bird, saved by passersby and brought to a UK hospital for animals turned out to be just a seagull covered in spices.

When the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital got a call from members of the public who had resuced an 'orange bird' from the side of the road, the hospital was not quite sure what they were dealing with.

Instead of finding an exotic tropical bird that may have lost its path, they discovered a eager seagull who had gotten covered in turmeric curry.

Taking to their Facebook page, Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital posted about incident, and wrote, "This is one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while! This bright-orange herring gull was rescued by kind members of the public who spotted him at the side of the A41.

When they called to say they had picked up an orange bird, we had no idea what to expect – and would never have guessed at this!"

They further went on to add, "He had somehow gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric!

It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly.

We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy."

The post went on to elaborate that the hospital's veterinary team "bravely bathed" the gull, whom they named Vinny after a Vindaloo curry, and scrubbed the bird clean.

Soon after the news was posted, social media was abuzz congratulating the doctors and commenting on the gull's plight.

One user jokingly wrote, "I thought he was covered in Cheetos cheese crumbs at first, Glad he’s okay!"

Another posted, "Well I’m glad to hear that Vindaloo is feeling much better now and I hope that Vinny doesn’t get into more turmeric or curry powder anymore."

Others too posted similar comments.

However, this is not the first time that a Gull has had a 'curry'ious situation.

In 2016, a seagull named Gullfrazie fell into a vat of chicken tikka masala while trying to scavenge for food at a factory in the U.K. Veterinary doctors were, however, able to wash him off and return him back to the wild.