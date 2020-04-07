'Vintage Clasico' - Iker Casillas Asks Real Madrid & Barcelona Legends to Join In for Charity

Former Spain captain Iker Casillas has proposed organising a "vintage Clasico" with past Real Madrid and Barcelona legends to raise funds for charity once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Casillas, who only recently recovered from a heart attack he suffered during training with FC Porto, announced he would run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation in February.

"When this whole nightmare is finished, we should get all the emblematic players of the past years together and play a vintage Clasico," Casillas, who played more than 500 games for Real, tweeted.

"And the funds will go to people in need."

Resulta gracioso pero a mi me tocó veros en contra varias veces. Y por supuesto, a favor!! Ha habido de todo pero...qué narices!! CUANDO TODA ESTA PESADILLA PASE, deberíamos juntar a los míticos de hace años y jugar un CLÁSICO VINTAGE!! Recaudación para la gente NECESITADA. https://t.co/0KVbbwEvN1 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

The suggestion from Casillas, a World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain, was quickly met with enthusiasm from Barcelona great and teammate Andres Iniesta, who replied: "Start preparing the invites... and you can count on me!"

Vete haciendo la convocatoria... Y cuenta conmigo!! — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 6, 2020

Uffff esa convocatoria tiene buena pinta.. quizás hasta dejan jugar hasta sub-40ytantos... NOS APUNTAMOS ?? ..En peores plazas hemos toreado @GaizkaMendieta6 @FernandoSanzD19 — Fernando Morientes (@MorientesNo9) April 6, 2020

Quien sería el árbitro.......? #quesaltenloshatersya — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 6, 2020

Other players like Cesc Fabregas, Fernando Morientes and Gaizka Mendieta lent their support to the idea.

Spain has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. However, the country declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

