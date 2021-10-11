CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Vintage Dhoni Powers CSK to IPL 2021 Finals and ‘Thala’ Fans Celebrate With Memes
Vintage Dhoni Powers CSK to IPL 2021 Finals and ‘Thala’ Fans Celebrate With Memes

With MS Dhoni's bat doing all the talking, out came the vinateg memes on 'finisher' on Twitter and other social media platforms. (Image: Twitter)

MS Dhoni scored 18 off six balls to ensure CSK’s smooth passage into the final against DC in a successful chase of 173.

MS Dhoni‘s fantastic innings with the bat on Sunday night helped the Chennai Super Kings stride into the IPL playoffs. ‘Thala’, as he is known popularly, walked into the field when the scoreboard read 149/5 for CSK and the team wobbling as their man in form Ruturaj Gaikwad fell victim to a brilliant catch at the deep by Axar Patel. But Delhi Capitals paid the price of handing the ball to Tom Curran with CSK needing 13 off final over. Dhoni lobbed off a throw by Avesh Khan for six. Curran began with Moeen Ali’s wicket and then lost his way as Dhoni guided his team home with two balls to spare. Not to mention, that this is another IPL Final for Chennai Super Kings. Nine to be precise.

And as MS Dhoni’s IPL histrionics stirred the internet, out came the classic MS Dhoni finisher memes and fans all across Twitter and other social media platforms begun sharing them. Check out a few good ones:

“I’ve not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets. But wasn’t thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up," Dhoni said at the end of the match. He praised DC for bowling well and exploiting the big boundaries to good effect.

“My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. My plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball."

Dhoni also spoke about a few of his teammates an d their batting styles such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur and Robin Uthappa.

first published:October 11, 2021, 09:18 IST