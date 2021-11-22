Vintage Eric Clapton Guitar Fetches $600,000 at Rock Memorabilia Auction

A vintage Eric Clapton guitar sold for $625,000 in New York at a weekend auction of rock memorabilia that fetched nearly $5 million in total, Julien Auctions announced. Heralded as the highlight of the sale that concluded late Saturday at the city’s Hard Rock Cafe and which also took bids online, the acoustic 1968 Martin D-45 instrument was played by Clapton in 1970 during the debut live concert of his band Derek and the Dominos. The group was behind the classic song “Layla." Julien’s had estimated the instrument would sell for $300,000 to $500,000. While outperforming expectations, the price came up well short of the record $6 million that was paid in 2020 for the acoustic guitar that late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain strummed during a famous “MTV Unplugged" appearance in 1993. The 76-year-old Englishman Clapton, a rock and blues legend, in recent years has made a very public turn to far-right conservatism, taking ardent stances against Covid-19 vaccination and lockdown measures and facing accusations of racism.

Other guitars that went under the hammer include a 1976 Gibson Explorer stage-played by U2’s lead guitarist The Edge that brought $437,500, and a Fender Stratocaster used by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, which sold for a cool $200,000.

Nearly 1,000 lots of memorabilia were sold in the “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll" auction, which featured objects owned or connected to The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elvis Presley, and the Rolling Stones.

In an unrelated issue, an acoustic guitar that the American singer-songwriter played when recording his “Diamonds and Pearls" album is set to go under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate in March.

This Fender Gemini II acoustic guitar comes from the personal collection of two British Prince fans who acquired it directly from Sylvia Massy. The American producer notably worked with Prince during the recording of his 13th studio album, “Diamonds and Pearls," at Paisley Park Studios.

According to auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate, Sylvia Massy rented a selection of guitars for one of her sessions with the artist, hiding her own modest Fender Gemini II in a corner. But that didn’t stop Prince picking the humble instrument to record tracks like “Walk Don’t Walk."

(With AFP Inputs)

