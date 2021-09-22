Vintage Pepsi Ad With Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry Refreshes Twitter's 90s Nostalgia

Thanks to social media, many things that would’ve probably rotten away in the corridors of oblivion, are suddenly “brought back" to the fore. Latest to this list is a vintage Pepsi ad featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and even a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the ad, a fresh-faced Aamir can be seen vying for the attention of Mahima, going to great lengths to procure a bottle of the soft drink for her. It brought back a lot of bottled memories for Twitter users, who flooded the post on the microblogging platform with their memories of the 90s and childhood in general. “Only 90’s Kids will remember this iconic Pepsi Ad featuring Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and Aishwarya Rai," the Twitter user who shared the ad wrote.

“I’m 90s kid n this is new for me," one user responded, while another quipped, “So many people died trying to impress neighbors, before the invention of Swiggy."

Some users said the Aamir Khan ad was actually a remake of a Michael J Fox commercial, while some others said they even remembered seeing a Jackie Chan version of it.

While some quipped that Hollywood had “copied" the ad and made it into a film, others were reminded of an ad featuring Michael Jackson: “But none the more iconic and legendary than the pepsi ad featuring MJ, ft the original Billie Jean track. The making of this ad in itself is an interesting story!"

Recently, a rehash of another vintage ad had taken social media by storm. Cadbury Dairy Milk India rehashed one of its iconic ads, but this time around, with an attempt to overturn conventional gender roles. It evoked nostalgia and reactions from various quarters. While some thought it was commendable, others were waxing poetic about the older ad that came out in 1993. In the OG ad, a male Cricketer on the field struggles to focus as his girlfriend waits in the stands with a Cadbury in hand. By the end of it, she does a victory dance as she evades security to get onto the field. For the new ad, the caption reads: “Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth". It follows the same plot, except the genders of the player and the beau have been swapped.

