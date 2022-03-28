'Vintage RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore Trolled With Memes After Defeat in IPL 2022 Opener

A lot has changed in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. Virat Kohli has stepped down as the leader, Faf du Plessis is the new captain, and AB de Villiers has, well, moved on. However, one thing that hasn’t changed for RCB, according to IPL fans on microblogging site Twitter, is their “ability" to lose matches from strong positions. Batting first against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings, Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88, while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quickfire 32 not out off 14 balls. The mighty target of 206 piled by RCB was chased down by Punjab in 19 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab breached the target with six deliveries to spare.

Is vintage RCB back? Twitterati who watched the huge scoring match mocked Royal Challengers Bangalore with more mockery and memes.

RCB is the most transparent franchise. Setting expectations for the tournament right from the first match— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

No more post match presentation after RCB losses pic.twitter.com/9CJYI1cTxp— (@Udaariyan_) March 27, 2022

RCB should stop setting a target of 206. Never really works in their favour. pic.twitter.com/4GYKa2JfHi— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 27, 2022

*RCB scores 200+ runs and still didn't win*RCB fans rn: pic.twitter.com/seiSWfai85 — G u r प्री त (@DareToSarcasm) March 27, 2022

RCB, Sorry we doubted you when you bought FAF & DK. pic.twitter.com/1zZL7JazMo— Yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) March 27, 2022

Who called it "RCB" and not "haaRCB" pic.twitter.com/97OpuNCNod— Chìggï✨ (@stuff_u_wantt) March 28, 2022

This was the match summary:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31). Punjab Kings: 208 for 5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59).

