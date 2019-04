Vir Das Has an Indian Marvel Superhero in Mind. Avengers Endgame, are You Listening?

Avengers: Endgame is finally here (yaay!) and Marvel superhero fans are frantically trying to book the movie tickets. Just look around.After talking about how American President Donald Trump is like an arranged marriage and religions across the world need smartphone-like frequent updates, Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das once again stopped by on the late-night American TV as a guest on the talk show Conan, hosted by veteran American host and comedian, Conan O'Brien.What's got Vir Das to do with Endgame?The comedian aspires to be a Marvel superhero (who doesn't?) and when Conan asks him if he (or other Indians) could become part of the massively-popular franchise, Vir Das pitches the idea of an Indian Marvel Superhero, the world could possibly see in the Avengers universe in future.Taking cue from Black Panther, Das finally reveals the name - "Brown Cow."He then imagines the cow's introductory shot in the Marvel universe."It's like the Avengers 15, the world is going to die, everyone is unhappy, half the Avengers are gone, the guy with arrows is out of arrows. The Hulk is skinny again. Iron Man has melted. Thanos is about to take over and all of a sudden you hear, 'Moooooooo'"What's a superhero without powers, right?Das then tells Conan about The Brown Cow's desi attacks, the first one being a corny, Bollywoodesque cathcphrase:"Hey Thanos, you don't know me. But now we have beef."Conan and Das' fans chimed in with their takes and suggestions to MCU."Masala Man "He may be gone, but his odour will linger forever""Brown Cow will be able to defeat T-Series for sure. There is hope again!""Brown Cow will return in the Avengers: Infinity-Beef.""An Indian superhero's power would be the ability to actually do Bollywood action scenes."Das appeared on Conan on Tuesday to chat about his show Whiskey Cavalier. The comic plays a badass CIA agent on the American show."I get to play a badass Indian guy who gets to put on a suit and is a weapons expert. I think it's important to show that Indians are capable of killing people. We play these lovable characters on American TV where we do your taxes and we fix your computer but when we do that stuff, we are thinking about killing you and my character does," he added.