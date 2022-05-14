Vir Das Reveals What His Mother Has in Common With World's Richest Man Elon Musk

Vir Das’ mother and Elon Musk might not be two people you could have expected to read of in the same sentence, but it’s happened now. Vir Das did it himself, elucidating just how his mum and the world’s richest man have more or less the same business strategy albeit in different spheres. Taking to Instagram, Das recounted his Lajpat Nagar shopping experience with his mother. He described how she would go into one shop, pretend not to like something too much, drive its price down and leave. Other shopkeepers would offer her better deals, but she would return to the original shop to buy something completely different. Das described it as a “weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each-other [sic]." Moral of the story? “Elon Musk is my mom with rockets," Das concluded.

This comes as Elon Musk on Friday put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users. Shares of the social media company fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, their lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a “best and final" offer to take it private for $54.20 per share.

The implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time on Tuesday, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet. However, in another tweet, Musk said he is still still committed to the deal. “Still committed to acquisition," he said.

Earlier this month, Twitter had in a filing said that there were less than 5 per cent false or spam accounts on its platform that represented its daily monetisable active users in the first quarter of the financial year. “The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter," a report by Reuters said on May 2.

(With inputs from Reuters)

