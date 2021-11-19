After stand-up comedian Vir Das stirred the hornet’s nest by delivering a monologue on ‘two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center, author Chetan Bhagat has found himself in a sticky situation, too. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut branded him a “criminal" and a complaint was filed against Das for making “derogatory statements against India" on Tuesday, 16 November. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police by high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey, who serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District. Bhagat took to Twitter to share his two cents on the controversy and it didn’t go down well with desis. Comparing the motherland to a mother, he wrote, “I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done.” Many called out Bhagat for his comments which translated to keeping family matters concealed, no matter how toxic they are.

I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 18, 2021

Take a look at some reactions below:

“Don’t tell outsiders your husband beats you, don’t wash your dirty linen in public blah blah”. Do you think in today’s digital, globalised world people don’t know what happens in India, good or bad ? Come on Chetan https://t.co/rOjgYnWgPS— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 18, 2021

The tweet is worse than the books! 🙈— Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) November 18, 2021

When you have abusive parents who gaslight you into believing ‘these lashes are for your own good,’ the only recourse left is to seek external help. https://t.co/HMXS9g6SAq— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) November 18, 2021

It's like saying your father beats your mom everyday, but u won’t go criticising him in d neighbours house or register a complaint cz ghar ki baat ghar mai rehni chahiye.U may find a hundred things wrong with d country but u can't criticise it publicly or on an int. stage. — Aman🚜🌾🇮🇳 (@BhaiKuchBhi) November 18, 2021

its definitely just you. i would definitely go to my neighbour if my father is beating up my mother and his father is encouraging it.so shuttup you idiot. https://t.co/0PdFj2bGET— Teju (@tejujoshi31) November 18, 2021

Pls keep your mommy issues to yourself, Chetan, instead of making false comparisons with a whole-ass country which is plagued with bigotry, casteism, unemployment, sexism, and violence, that too on Twitter dot com. Also update your metaphors, man. They're still stuck in the 70s.— Pramit (@pramitheus) November 18, 2021

Please read more than you write.I beg you.Please, sir pic.twitter.com/DzrDGvdxXR— Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) November 18, 2021

Classic "log kya kahenge" syndrome. Come on Chetan… pretty sure the world already knows enough about what's happening here…no point in covering up anything https://t.co/CDxJPK2PE9— Mayur Sanap (@mayursanap709) November 18, 2021

On Tuesday, Vir issued a statement clarifying that his comments in his monologue “I come from two Indias" weren’t intended to insult the country. Das had uploaded on YouTube the video titled “I come from two Indias", as part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, he explains the duality of the country and mentions some of the most critical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, women safety, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests. While many lauded the courageous act, some lashed out at him for ‘washing dirty laundry’ in public. A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

