Viral 1 kg Gold Mangalsutra Seen in Mumbai Couple's Anniversary Video Turns Out to be Fake

A viral video of a couple singing together while celebrating their wedding anniversary had attracted a lot of eyeballs on the internet recently, thanks to a massive piece of jewellery that the woman showed off. The video featured a Mumbai couple celebrating their special day and the husband was singing a song for his wife as cakes could be seen placed on the table in front of them. While everything else was ordinary about this video, a knee-long gold mangalsutra worn by the woman grabbed the attention of users online. The extraordinary size of the mangal sutra created a stir on the internet and became a talking point among netizens. However, it has now been revealed that the 1 kg mangalsutra was not made up of gold, but was merely a replica.

The revelation was made after the Bhiwandi Police took cognizance of the viral video and called the man seen in this video for enquiry. According to a report in India Today , Bala Koli who had gifted this 1 kg necklace to her wife revealed that it was only a replica and he had bought it from a local jewelry shop for Rs 38,000. He said that he gifted this mangalsutra to his wife as he wanted their wedding anniversary celebration to be special.

However, little did he know that his honest effort for his wife would bring the police to his door. The claims made by Koli were authenticated by the police after they confirmed it with the jewellery shop he mentioned. After questioning, Koli was allowed to leave the police station.

Bhiwandi police advised Koli and other people to be very careful about posting information about expensive belongings on social media. The police appealed to people to be careful about things that they post on social media as it could be used by criminals against them. The officials advised people to keep such expensive items safely in bank lockers.

