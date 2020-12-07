Viral CCTV Video Shows Elderly Woman Miraculously Get Back on Feet Right after Being Hit by Truck

In an unbelievable miraculous incident, an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu quite literally escaped death. A video accessed by CGTN shows that an elderly woman clad in a pink saree is run over by a truck. However, she remains unhurt even after the truck passes over her.

In the clip, a woman can be seeen walking on a road when a yellow truck hits her. After the truck seemingly runs the woman over, however, she miraculously gets up unhurt.

The incredible incident took place on December 2 and was captured on the security cameras installed in the area. The woman, identified as Theresa, was trying to cross the road when she got 'hit'.

The local police have registered a case against the truck driver who was later arrested for rash driving. Theresa was visiting Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu and managed to return to her residence as per her plan.

The video of the close shave has been going viral on the internet. Many netizens have mentioned in their comments that this is proof that God exists and saves people in times of need. Some users went on to say that this escapade is no less than a miracle and was perhaps the moment in which God himself was protecting the elderly woman. The 54 seconds -long video has over 9 thousand views on Twitter alone.

Chinese media portal CGTN while sharing the video on Twitter wrote, “Elderly #Indian woman run over by truck miraculously escapes unscathed.”

One person has raised an objection regarding the way in which people on the street reacted. Nobody on the road came to help the woman even after she was seen getting up. The person wrote, “OMG I see nobody reacts to the accident.”

Many users have also extended their good wishes to the elderly woman. They have also stated that the incident is a proof that God exists.

Here is a look at some of the many reactions:

A similar incident took place in earlier July this year and a video of the same was at the time shared by journalist Aalok Shrivastav. In the clip, a man’s life was literally saved after a Bolero hit a JCB.

The JCB, which seemed to be out of control, could have hit the man with a bike, had the Bolero not intervened. The 30 seconds video has over 1.9 million views on the microblogging site. Much like the truck video, many called it an "act of God".