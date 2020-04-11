Viral Comic Strip Shows How Shakespeare's Tragedies Could Be Avoided By 'Staying at Home'

What if, Romeo couldn't go to see Juliet because of lockdown?





Two lives would have been saved. Romeo's, because he wouldn't know his beloved was dead, and Juliet's, because she would have woken up from her 'fake poison sleep' eventually.

As the coronavirus global pandemic rocks the world, we're all seeing things differently. From different social measures, to different ways of communication, to different way we do work (mostly, from home).

Why shouldn't our art also reflect the same? As we Photoshop masks onto famous paintings, we have to think - what would our plays look like if they were written in times of social distancing?





A comic strip going viral on Twitter shows how different famous tragedies written by Shakespeare would be, if people 'just stayed home.'

Duncan wouldn't have died, and Macbeth would never have been king. Neither would Romeo and Juliet die, nor would Julies Caeser.

Here's who else wouldn't die.

I'm afraid I don't know the origin of this cartoon, but it is appropriate right now.... #shakespeare #stayhomestaysafe #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/Omhmb9Cxdq — Kelley Costigan (@KelleyCostigan) April 11, 2020





The comic strip was developed by Twitter comic creator Mya Lixian Gosling, who goes by the username 'Good Tickle Brain' and mostly makes 'Shakespeare-type' webcomics.



