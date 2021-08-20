CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Buzz » After Museum, Viral 'Disappointed' Pakistani Fan Now Part of English Vocabulary Book
2-MIN READ

After Museum, Viral 'Disappointed' Pakistani Fan Now Part of English Vocabulary Book

The book in question is the Kips Vocabulary Book of English. (Image: Twitter)

The book in question is the Kips Vocabulary Book of English. (Image: Twitter)

Several users commented on Sarin's latest achievement with many advising him to get a patent for it to sell it as a digital art in the wake of rising popularity of NFTs.

Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan, who has been the face of memes since 2019 has found yet another reason to cement his popularity, this time on something less fleeting like a meme and as part of a more permanent fixture of a textbook. Yes, that is correct! Sarim’s now iconic pose with hands resting on his waists with a marked expression of exasperation mixed with disappointment has been constantly doing the rounds to express any ‘meme-worthy’ reactions.

And now, the viral meme is also part of a vocabulary textbook, to Sarim’s delight. Sharing the same on his wildly popular Twitter handle, he wrote: “Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book."

The book in question is the Kips Vocabulary Book of English and according to a Twitter user, “got no chill", as the other references in the book are equally ‘interesting’! One can check out the book’s PDF here.

RELATED STORIES

Several users commented on Sarin’s latest achievement with many advising him to get a patent for it or sell it as a digital art in the wake of rising popularity of NFTs. Check out a few hilarious ones:

The user, we are sure meant a ‘patent’ and definitely not a parent!

Sarim’s famous meme recently also found a spot in the Hong Kong Meme Museum. He himself took to Twitter to share a YouTube clip featuring the Hong Kong Meme Museum, adding that the clip has a glimpse of Akhtar’s famous ‘disappointed’ pose.

The viral recently completed its 2nd anniversary and on that occasion, cricketing accounts and fans got together to give a shoutout to Akhtar’s remarkable expression. The viral meme even featured in the Tweets by International Cricket Council and Somerset County.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 20, 2021, 11:57 IST