After Museum, Viral 'Disappointed' Pakistani Fan Now Part of English Vocabulary Book

Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan, who has been the face of memes since 2019 has found yet another reason to cement his popularity, this time on something less fleeting like a meme and as part of a more permanent fixture of a textbook. Yes, that is correct! Sarim’s now iconic pose with hands resting on his waists with a marked expression of exasperation mixed with disappointment has been constantly doing the rounds to express any ‘meme-worthy’ reactions.

And now, the viral meme is also part of a vocabulary textbook, to Sarim’s delight. Sharing the same on his wildly popular Twitter handle, he wrote: “Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book."

Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book pic.twitter.com/ihkcMGosC2— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) August 17, 2021

The book in question is the Kips Vocabulary Book of English and according to a Twitter user, “got no chill", as the other references in the book are equally ‘interesting’! One can check out the book’s PDF here.

Several users commented on Sarin’s latest achievement with many advising him to get a patent for it or sell it as a digital art in the wake of rising popularity of NFTs. Check out a few hilarious ones:

Dude you should get a parent or sell it as a digital art.— Basit (@basitj) August 19, 2021

The user, we are sure meant a ‘patent’ and definitely not a parent!

How are you keeping track of all your image appearances worldwide? I could never.— z eazy (@zir07) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile those who are not getting featured anywhere pic.twitter.com/7WPaMEiFgb— D (@divinemerchant) August 18, 2021

Trademark ker dein te pic…keh raha hoon…aur zindagi mei kamana nahi parey ga — Salman (@SalmanKayani) August 18, 2021

You are a legend Mr. Sarim… If only my team was in doldrums that day.. and if I was there, and if I had that look.. and if it was captured on camera… Well you get the drift 🙂— Deepak (@sinistercancer) August 18, 2021

They say an idea along with a picture is important to remember these vocabulary words So here we are!— Fahad Jalil (@itsnightmare_69) August 18, 2021

Sarim’s famous meme recently also found a spot in the Hong Kong Meme Museum. He himself took to Twitter to share a YouTube clip featuring the Hong Kong Meme Museum, adding that the clip has a glimpse of Akhtar’s famous ‘disappointed’ pose.

The viral recently completed its 2nd anniversary and on that occasion, cricketing accounts and fans got together to give a shoutout to Akhtar’s remarkable expression. The viral meme even featured in the Tweets by International Cricket Council and Somerset County.

