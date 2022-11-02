CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral: Dog Barks At Owner For Invading Its Personal Space. Internet In Splits
1-MIN READ

Viral: Dog Barks At Owner For Invading Its Personal Space. Internet In Splits

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 17:44 IST

Delhi, India

The video of the canine losing its temper at the man was quick to go viral on Twitter.



After continuing to bark for quite some time, the dog also shuts the door with a slam, using its paw, much to the viewers’ surprise.

We, as humans, tend to get agitated at times when someone invades our personal space. But, have you ever seen a dog lose its calm, that too on its owner, over the same? In a hilarious instance, a chihuahua was seen barking at a man, presumably its owner, when he opens the door of its kennel against its wish.

Posted on November 1, the video of the canine losing its temper at the man was quick to go viral on Twitter. “Not today,” read the humourous captain of the viral tweet. The dog’s funny reaction left Twitterati in splits.

Top Showsha Video

The clip opens with a man walking toward a tiny wooden kennel to open its door. However, as soon as he does it, the chihuahua starts to bark repeatedly at him. The canine seems to be visibly irritated by the man’s actions.


Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, users flocked to its comments section to share their rib-tickling reactions.

One user drew comparisons with her own life and wrote, “Me when my mom leaves my room and leaves the door open.”


Another remarked, “God damn!!!! Karen, I told you don’t wake sleeping dogs!!!!”


“You didn’t knock first!! Hit the road!!” a comment read.


Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1.3 million views and received over 43.1k likes on Twitter.

What was your reaction to this viral video of the cranky chihuahua?

