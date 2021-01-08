Viral Drone Footage Captures School of Dancing Dolphins 'Showing Off' Synchronised Moves in Australia

A video of dolphins jumping in sync in Australia has left the internet mesmerised. The video that has been shared by Drone Shark App showcases the dolphins flaunting their skills.

The caption of the video reads, "These dolphins at Mollymook last week on the #dronesharkapp SHOW were showing off to their buddies"

While this fascinating video left many Facebook user mesmerized, it has garnered a lot of reactions. People can’t stop loving this beautiful view. A user commented, "Wow, beautiful" while another called it super cool. A third one commented, "omg if only... I need to make a trip to either Shetland or Orkney they have a pod of orcas".

It is always amazing to watch such unbelievable creations of nature. This is not the first time that the actions of dolphins have caught attention. Earlier also the video of dolphins showing their unbelievable actions has left netizens mesmerized. A video shared by the same page showed dolphins swimming and twirling in water. The 30 seconds clip has been shot at Australian suburb Bronte. The caption of the video reads, “These #dolphins Never ever stop playing . They were going crazy on the #dronesharkapp SHOW at Bronte 2 weeks ago”.

The clip had garnered over 300 likes and tons of comments. A user commented, “Bubba dolphin”, another comment reads, "it's amzing super video". A third user commented, "Having fun". The video has also been reshared by 27 people.

Earlier a few pictures of a dog bonding with a dolphin were winning over the internet. The pictures were shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name of We rate dogs. This unusual bond has left many surprised. Some of them even questioned the authenticity of pictures, however, it was confirmed that the pictures were real. The caption of the picture reads, “We have received information confirming the validity of the photo below. This is Gunner and his water buddy, Delta. Delta lives at a seaside sanctuary in the Florida Keys and has been best friends with Gunner ever since he was a puppy. 13/10 for both”.

Their unique friendship was beyond understanding as people can’t believe such a beautiful sight. While the post has been retweeted 21200 times, it has been flooded with comments. A user commented, Beautiful pictures!, while another wrote, ‘Amazing’.