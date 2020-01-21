Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral Facebook Video Helped Reunite a Bangladeshi Man With His Family After 48 Years

For the last 25 years, Rahman has been living in Moulvibazar district in Sylhet, where a woman named Razia Begum looked after him.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Viral Facebook Video Helped Reunite a Bangladeshi Man With His Family After 48 Years
Image for representation.

A viral Facebook video has helped a 78-year-old Bangladeshi man reunite with his family over four decades after he went missing on a business trip, according to a media report.

Habibur Rahman, who hails from Bajgram in Sylhet, left for a business trip when he was 30 years old and went missing. It was after 48 years, his family found him in MAG Osmani Medical College hospital in the city, the Daily Star reported.

He was located when his eldest daughter-in-law, who lives in the US, on January 17 stumbled on a Facebook video of a man seeking financial help for a patient next to him.

She grew suspicious and shared the video with her husband who in turn called his brothers in Sylhet to check out on the patient.

The following morning, his brothers Shahab Uddin and Jalal Uddin confirmed that the patient in the video was their father, the report said.

Rahman, who had a rod and cement business, has four sons. His wife died in 2000.

“I remember that my mother and uncles did everything to find him for years, before finally giving up. Later, my mother passed away in 2000,” Jalal said.

For the last 25 years, Rahman has been living in Moulvibazar district in Sylhet, where a woman named Razia Begum looked after him.

Begum said her family members found Rahman in a disoriented state at Hazrat Shahab Uddin shrine in 1995. He could not disclose his details at that time, it said.

“He said he used to live a nomadic life. He has been staying with us ever since. We respect him and call him peer,” she said.

Begum said Rahman has been suffering from old-age complications for the last decade and few days back, he fractured his right hand after falling from the bed.

Doctors told her that Rahman had to be operated after he developed infection in the fractured hand but she could not afford it. A patient from the hospital made the video to explain his situation and seek money, the report said.

Rahman’s grandson Kefayat Ahmed said his parents used to tell him of his grandfather but he never thought he would be able to meet him. “Today, the wait is over and I am very happy.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram