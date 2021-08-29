Viral Food Hack to Remove Oil from Curry Using Ice Triggers Twitter Debate

Curry is the most cooked dishes in India. While it is prepared in different styles, the one thing that is common is the use of oil. Whether it’s a sinful butter chicken, a delectable prawn curry or mouth-watering kadai paneer, copious quantities of oil is used in an attempt to make the gravies delicious, which is quite unhealthy. To remove the excess oil, a simple and easy hack is doing rounds on the internet. Believe this or not but you can remove excess oil quickly without much hassle by following this trick. An 18-second clip shared by a Twitter page illustrates how the excess oil can be taken out just by using ice. In the short video, the excess oil can be seen getting removed from the top of a seafood curry by using an ice sphere. As soon as the spherical ice was immersed in the gravy, the excess oil sticks to it within seconds and gets separated from the gravy as the cube is removed.

Using ice to remove the oil pic.twitter.com/EiIGv4vmUo— Time For Knowledge (24×7) (@24hrknowledge) August 18, 2021

Well! the oil gets removed so easily as the fat particles cool down due to the ice and stick to it. Hence, one can use this hack whenever the oil can be seen floating on the top of any curry. This viral hack has grabbed the eyeballs in no time. It has garnered over 2.1 lakh views, 7220 likes and loads of comments. While some of the users find it useful while few of them don’t agree with this and find it useless. A user commented, “It’s a very useful trick.”

It's very useful trick..Thank u.— Ravishankar (@Ravi1Badhani) August 20, 2021

Another user wrote, “It is adding water, not removing oil. By the way in any curry/gravy based dish, the oil adds flavour. If you do not want to eat oil, then don’t order it.”

It is adding water.. not removing oil.. btw in any curry/gravy based dish… oil adds flavour.. if you do not want to eat oil .. then don't order it ..— The Stupid Indian (@similarzz) August 20, 2021

A third user commented that it will lead to loss of flavour and aroma.

Most of thecFlavours , essence, aromas dissolved in oil will be gone. The result will be like eating boiled chicken with water soluble flavour.— RICHI (@RICHARD19384447) August 20, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

Innovative. Chefs use egg whites to absorb excess oil from stews and soups. 🙌😘— Chef Tash (@TheChefTash) August 19, 2021

Yeh video dekhi thi, ek baar maine bhi try kya oil toh remove nahi hua ice tut ke andar gir gayi shorba patla ho gaya 😐— Vaashi (@Vaashi7) August 19, 2021

that’s Fat .. oil doesn’t stick so easily— @darwinism (@raghavNdatta) August 19, 2021

This trick will help only if the chef has used hydrogenated fat in the dish.— Ajay Chandail (@ajay_chandail) August 19, 2021

Would you try this hack?

