Viral 'Foot Peeling' Challenge on TikTok Has Your Skin Coming Off, Netizens Are 'Grossed' Out

Another TikTok challenge seems to be in town, taking the internet by storm. This one ain't for the faint-hearted but if you like blackhead popping or paint stripping from walls videos that oddly satisfy us, then maybe you might like this one. Once started as all fun and games, TikTok trends are now becoming a 'risky' business making headlines every day for the bizarre experiments that seem to put lives in danger or harm.

A new challenge is gaining popularity among the masses. Known as the 'Foot peeling' challenge, this involves buying a foot peel mask and making a video of the moment they peel it off their skin. Sounds simple, right? But it isn't.

As per LADbible, one is supposed to leave the mask on for 90 minutes or more. As the mask does its work, the outer layer of the feet breaks away and comes off.

The fruit acids inside the mask break down the dead skin that builds up on our feet and once it comes off, it is pretty surprising how much extra weight one is carrying around in dead skin. The moment when TikTtokers are peeling their dead skin off their foot is filmed exposing a fresh layer of healthy skin underneath.

The video originally shared on the app has made its way on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well attracting a number of views and reactions. On TikTok it has gathered more than 15 million views.

While some of the viewers have been left shocked, calling it ‘repulsive’ and 'gross', some are equally intrigued by it.

A TikTok user suggested everyone to do themselves a favour and get the foot mask from Amazon. Another one while warning others told if you get grossed out easily, then the product isn’t for you as it worked out better than he had expected.

Another grossed user asked why anyone would let their feet get into ‘such disgusting revolting mess and called it sickening.’

One user shared his experience of using the mask and wrote his feet didn’t peel the way they show in the video, so next time he will leave it on for longer.