Viral Footage of Mountain Lion Stalking Kids in a US Suburb is Freaking Netizens Out

A mountain lion roaming around in the Pacifica area of California has generated panic among its residents. Timothy Kerrisk, a Pacifica resident watching some kids from the neighbourhood ride their bikes, was startled to notice the wild feline keeping a close eye on the children.

Kerrisk recorded the scene on his phone, where the mountain lion can be seen sitting calmly on his property as it peered through his front gate along Mason Drive area. He immediately alerted the children by shouting repeatedly and asking them to leave.

He had to come out of the house continuing with his warnings and chase the mountain lion out of his property. The animal then jumped over the fence, hiding briefly under a neighbours pickup truck watching the children for a few more seconds until it eventually ran away.

Kerrisk wrote, “Mountain Lion in Pacifica watching kids ride bikes in front of my house,” while posting the video on YouTube. He could be seen yelling “get inside! Get inside! Get inside.”

Watch the video here:

Human-wildlife conflict has once again come to the fore due to the recent wildfires in California, as many were forced out of their natural habitats.

The Bay Area Puma Project said it has been tracking the mountain lion and people shouldn’t panic.

Zara McDonald with the Puma Project said, "Residents should expect to see activity from this cat here and there, but there’s nothing abnormal or scary or threatening about its behaviour thus far."

Kerrisk’s video of the encounter since being posted has over a million views so far and is now being shared across social media.

Residents of Pacifica are keeping a close watch over their kids and pets. However, neighbors do not want the mountain lion to be trapped or taken away, they just hope it stays from their loved ones and pets.