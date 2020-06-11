Viral Forward Claiming Complete Lockdown Will Be Implemented in India Starting June 15 is Fake News

A viral forward about India going back to complete lockdown situation starting June 15 is doing the rounds of social media and has made netizens anxious. Fortunately, the official Twitter account of Press Trust Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check has quashed the claims and deemed it as fake news.

The forward, attributed to a news organisation, had earlier claimed that India would go back being locked down as per the orders of Home Ministry and that the trains and flight services would come to a halt from June 15.

Debunking this, PIB took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Claim: This picture that is going viral on social media claims that the Home Ministry will pull brakes on train and air travels and that the country will undergo complete lockdown starting June 15," the translation of post in Hindi read.

The account further urged the netizens to stay cautious from such viral forwards and said the claim was, in fact, fake.

The reason why the June 15 lockdown claims had to be debunked perhaps lies in the Google search spike seen in the last couple of days in India.

As the fake news forward spread across, many took to the search engine to find out more on the viral image they had received or probably came across on social media.

Credit: Google Trends



Reacting to fact-check tweet, Twitterati thanked PIB for giving clarity on the entire fiasco.

ऐसी खबरों के लिए thnku....sir jo esi fake news fela rahe h unke khilaf kch kiya jaye🙌 — Shuaib khan (@Shuaibk82113122) June 10, 2020

Thank you for giving information — Aditya thombre (@Adityathombre9) June 10, 2020

Thanks pib....

Good Work — AVINAV PRAKASH (@AVINAVPRAKASH5) June 10, 2020





Earlier, the Indian government implemented a plan, Unlock India, to gradually lift lockdown restrictions in a phased manner.

The reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship is part of the first phase of the three-phase plan for allowing non-containment zones to return to normal life.

However, there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.