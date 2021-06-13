Viral G7 Summit Photograph of Nine Global Leaders in UK Starts Meme Fest Online

The G7 Summit that began on Friday in Cornwall, UK has finally quelled the Zoom diplomacy to make it the first face-to-face meeting of global leaders to discuss issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery to climate change and geopolitics. The Summit that is taking place in the seaside town of UK, saw a recent photograph of the nine global leaders posing at Carbis Bay England.

The vaccinated leaders — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkelfrom the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union — posed for the formal photo without facemasks, but maintained social distancing. The photograph was taken before the formal commencement of the Summit.

However, the image has now started a plethora of memes online where netizens connected the image with various scenes from movies or collection of dolls and so on. Some reactions had the viral Bernie Sanders twist as well!

G7 leaders have gathered for a family photo on Carbis Bay Beach ahead of the first meeting of the G7 Summit.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/k8FsRvPTMO— G7 UK (@G7) June 11, 2021

Who's the guy on the right watching G7 Summit through binocular?? pic.twitter.com/5qulSJILmI— TINTIN Lost in America (@TinTin_in_Tibt) June 11, 2021

Photobombed figures sold separately. pic.twitter.com/rkm03x3wb2— Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

Forgot the defective model. pic.twitter.com/1AqVL2B8x1— Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

really excited to add these to my collection pic.twitter.com/ogSF1UO1LL— Mr. Fungi (@Mister_Fun_Guy) June 11, 2021

My son wants to add them to his collection… pic.twitter.com/4NS6TbEd1C— Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) June 12, 2021

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend. This year South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit. India, also an invited guest will participate in some of the summit virtually.

(with inputs from Reuters)

