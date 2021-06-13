CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»Viral G7 Summit Photograph of Nine Global Leaders in UK Starts Meme Fest Online
2-MIN READ

Viral G7 Summit Photograph of Nine Global Leaders in UK Starts Meme Fest Online

Viral image of G7 photograph starting meme fest. (Credit: Twitter)

The G7 Summit photograph features nine global leaders in Carbis Bay England has started a meme fest online.

The G7 Summit that began on Friday in Cornwall, UK has finally quelled the Zoom diplomacy to make it the first face-to-face meeting of global leaders to discuss issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery to climate change and geopolitics. The Summit that is taking place in the seaside town of UK, saw a recent photograph of the nine global leaders posing at Carbis Bay England.

The vaccinated leaders — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkelfrom the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union — posed for the formal photo without facemasks, but maintained social distancing. The photograph was taken before the formal commencement of the Summit.

However, the image has now started a plethora of memes online where netizens connected the image with various scenes from movies or collection of dolls and so on. Some reactions had the viral Bernie Sanders twist as well!

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend. This year South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit. India, also an invited guest will participate in some of the summit virtually.

(with inputs from Reuters)

first published:June 13, 2021, 13:10 IST