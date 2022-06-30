Viral Game: Tourists Flock To Shake Each Other Off A Wobbly Bridge In China

Adventure sports are certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. The high adrenaline rush as well as some potential hazards it poses are not suitable for everyone. Adventure sports in itself is a broad term and can involve many sports and games that involve physical thrills and has some risk elements attached.

While many are not up for it, you can get your adrenaline pumping by just merely watching such videos on the internet. One of them going viral recently is a clip of a very interesting game from China.

A Twitter handle named TansuYegen shared a clip of the game in progress. It takes place on a wobbly bridge in central China on which visitors put their balance and body coordination to the extreme test. In Ruzhou city’s Shuoping Flower Field, a swinging bamboo bridge was constructed directly above a small pond.

Visitors are encouraged to split into two teams and attempt to shake their rivals off the precarious bridge and into the pond. The pond is reportedly shallow with just a few feet of water. Take a look at the video.

The Chinese water bridge swing battle The tourist spot, Shuoping Flower Field, in Ruzhou city features a swinging bamboo bridge built just above a shallow pond. Fearless visitors are invited to form two teams and try to shake their opponents off… pic.twitter.com/D1WtYouyz0 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 25, 2022

Video filmed by onlookers shows brave contestants standing with their legs wide apart, vigorously swaying their opponents from side to side while trying their very best to keep their balance. The video is already a massive hit in China, with thousands of people sharing it. The bridge was also featured on a reality show on Hunan Television, where guests were invited to face off against each other during the segment aired every weekend.

So, if you are sporting enough and are not intimidated by a few accidental plunges into a lake, you might as well ready your backpacks and make for the land of the Yellow River.

