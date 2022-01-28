Vegan Guest Served Plate of Leaves, Fruit at Wedding and Twitter isn't Having it

Veganism is a concept and a choice that has people divided. A dietary regime stripped off of all dairy and meat products, Veganism is gradually gaining traction and, at the same time, contention for its debatable nutritional characteristics. People also prefer this form of diet to align themselves with the environmental and ethical ways since a vegan diet uses no animal-sourced products. With such a divided population when it comes to diet, it is difficult to sort a menu if one is throwing a feast at a function, say a wedding. It is only smart and safe to include something for everyone. As a result, a wedding menu saw a vegan-based dish in the list of food and subsequently made its way on the plate of one of the attendees.

The picture of the dish was shared on social media and garnered amazing reactions from netizens who had mixed feelings seeing the vegan concoction on the plate. The picture was shared by a user, who apparently, is a vegan. Sharing the image, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Vegan option at a wedding.”

From the looks of it, the dish seems like a poorly presented one as the ingredients are randomly put together on one another. It contains a plateful of Rocket Plant, a.k.a., Arugula covering several pieces of melons and splashes of ketchup. Take a look:

Vegan option at a wedding pic.twitter.com/2EOTOz2FOl— herbiwhore ️‍ (@nerdzrope) January 22, 2022

Since being shared, the image has received roughly 4,000 impressions involving likes, quote tweets, and retweets. Reaction from netizens made it worth every scroll.

One user recollected how he had been in such a situation many times before.

I have been in situations like this many times https://t.co/G2rV8uwcDM— Prabhi Reddy (@prabhi_prabhas) January 26, 2022

According to one user, serving such a dish is no less than a hate crime.

this is a hate crime https://t.co/MHPx3byvbp— BELLA Ⓥ (@Miss_Chaparro) January 23, 2022

This user pointed out the badly presented dish and wrote, “It is like they plucked some random weeds and put it all into a plate.”

It’s like they plucked some random weeds and put it all into a plate https://t.co/TNd5JUrmM1— AZATHOTH ️‍ (@ELDRITCH0ENTITY) January 23, 2022

Here are a few more reactions to the image:

This is what non vegans think all vegans eat https://t.co/PQMRkHW22S— Shay (they/them) ⓥ (@_aceshay) January 23, 2022

Just realized my sister’s wedding invitation didn’t even mention food. Will there be decent vegan options or will I order food to the venue? https://t.co/YEI8yVK9H0— BackTheBill (@ThusSpokeStella) January 23, 2022

so upsetting. made by a person that hates vegetables https://t.co/2An8TemRSS— jenifer daniels (@jentrification) January 23, 2022

Yeahhh pls don’t even invite me if these are the options you’ll have for me somewhere https://t.co/7bJ26MRIV0— namdaed (@XIIIKing) January 23, 2022

So people really think this is what vegans eat? https://t.co/8oSUitq6GY— areikm Ⓥ ️‍ (@areikm) January 23, 2022

What do you think of the dish? Do tell, especially Vegans.

