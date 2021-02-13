Viral Hoardings of 'Siddhi Hates Shiva' are Puzzling Netizens Ahead of Valentine's Day

Social media is always buzzing with all kinds of memes and jokes. In a place where Binod and Bernie Sanders trend worldwide, it's not difficult to see a small unimportant word or phrase catch up and become the fodder for memes.

The latest buzz is about some quirky hoardings around many prominent cities of India. If you have spotted posters in your city reading "Siddhi Hates Shiva", then you are not alone. Days before Valentine’s Day, "Siddhi Hates Shiva" seems to have taken Twitter by a storm and is trending massively on the platform. #SiddhiHatesShiva has already started dominating trends online.

Billboards expressing love are common during Valentine Week. But the text highlighting hatred is leaving people in a frenzy, with many asking ‘What did Shiva do?’Many people who have discovered these banners have been equally curious as to why these messages are popping randomly. People from all around the country are flooding social networking platforms with pictures of posters they found in their own city.

From billboardsto metro pillars and buses, similar posters have been spotted everywhere. The poster also features a heart which has been struck off. Nobody knows what is the reason behind the posters. After what looked like a love story gone wrong, people are trying to unearth the truth of the jilted lover. Such banners were spotted in east Delhi's Bhajanpura, Kanpur and Mumbai's Bandra. Many people were reminded of the viral 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' note. To refresh your memory, the 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' text went viral after it was written on a currency note in 2016.

Netizens are putting forth all kinds of speculations suggesting a twist to the viral 'Siddhi hates Shiva' posters. Some claim it's a marketing ploy, others allege that it's about a new web or TV series. Others still wanted to know what did Shiva do that made Siddhi hatehim.

Here is what Twitter has to say:

Shiva brother please apologize to her otherwise After going into space, these hoardings will appeared instead of the wall of China. #SiddhiHatesShiva

Though at the moment it's not clear as to who Siddhi and Shiva are. There is no confirmation who is behind the viral campaigning as of now. However, some people speculate this is a promotion strategy for upcoming movie Atrangi Re.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles.