Viral Image of '20% Too Large' Customised Face Mask Sparks Hilarious Twitter Thread

(Image credit: Twitter/ @cameronmattis)

A Twitter user recently shared an image of his wearing a customised face mask with his face print on it, only that the print was '20% extra'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
From being need of the hour, face masks are soon turning into fashion statements amid the coronavirus pandemic. With designer face masks slowly becoming the trend, a hilarious customised face mask is doing rounds on social media.

A Twitter user recently shared an image of him wearing a customised face mask with his face printed on it, only that the print was "20% too large".

Sharing the hilarious facemask failure, the user, @cameronmattis said, "The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large."

The tweet soon prompted many other netizens to share similar images of their faces donning funny-sized customised face masks.

Protective masks are fast becoming fashion accessories for Indonesians and Malaysians keen to add some style and humour to healthwear essentials.

Bespoke masks are catching on in Indonesia, with customers ordering designs with their own faces printed on reusable neoprene material, some with smiling faces, or big red lips.

