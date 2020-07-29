Viral Image of '20% Too Large' Customised Face Mask Sparks Hilarious Twitter Thread

From being need of the hour, face masks are soon turning into fashion statements amid the coronavirus pandemic. With designer face masks slowly becoming the trend, a hilarious customised face mask is doing rounds on social media.

A Twitter user recently shared an image of him wearing a customised face mask with his face printed on it, only that the print was "20% too large".

Sharing the hilarious facemask failure, the user, @cameronmattis said, "The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large."

the good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large pic.twitter.com/jBaVM7nbYI — Cameron!! (@cameronmattis) July 27, 2020

The tweet soon prompted many other netizens to share similar images of their faces donning funny-sized customised face masks.

(This is an older version - We've been trying to get it to work with FaceID, the new versions are way better ;-) pic.twitter.com/DExgooilSo — ash bhoopathy (@ashbhoopathy) July 28, 2020

@FireMuzzy Lulz - Michael, these people think it's creepy when I wear MY mask, this is what it looked like when I wore a prototype of YOUR mask (and no, no one else wore this mask). pic.twitter.com/5Bf8LLt10Q — ash bhoopathy (@ashbhoopathy) July 28, 2020

I know the feeling. Although I think mine is way more than 20%. pic.twitter.com/j8zmIu6pLL — E Comment (@EComment) July 28, 2020

Epic fail for my order. pic.twitter.com/W35TKxjQyZ — Jaime Emerson (@jrw3780) July 28, 2020

Protective masks are fast becoming fashion accessories for Indonesians and Malaysians keen to add some style and humour to healthwear essentials.

Bespoke masks are catching on in Indonesia, with customers ordering designs with their own faces printed on reusable neoprene material, some with smiling faces, or big red lips.