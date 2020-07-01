Viral Image of 'Beautiful' Red Coral Kukri Snake Impresses Netizens

A photo of a red coral kukri snake, which was spotted at the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The image was posted by Wildlense, a wildlife conservation team, on Twitter.

Wildsense on the micro-blogging site wrote, “Dudhwa National Park is full of diversity and surprises. Red coral kukri snake, a very rare snake... today evening after rain near staff cottage”.

It also shared details about the red snake. The wildlife conservation team informed that the snake is a nocturnal non-venomous reptile and it feeds on insects and worms. The reptile has got its name because of its red orange colour and its teeth shaped as Nepali "khukuri" to break eggs.

The red snake was first seen in Dudhwa in 1936 and it is rarely sighted, reported NDTV. It was again spotted in 2019.

The reptile has been sighted only the fourth time in the last couple of years, the news website reported quoting senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey.

The picture of the red coral snake has garnered hundreds of likes and more than 80 retweets on Twitter. The post shared by Wildsense has also been flooded with comments.

Many users praised the snake for its beauty. One person wrote, “absolute gorgeous,” while the other called it best Chinese noodle.

A Twitterati said, “Coral? It is more like the finest moonstone hue.” Another person called it a beautiful creation of god.

