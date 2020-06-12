Viral Image of Bird Following 'Social Distancing Norms' outside Shop Amuses Netizens

As a number of countries across the world have eased lockdown, people are asked to abide by the rule of social distancing. Now, a picture of a bird strictly adhering to the social distancing norm has surfaced online.

Originally shared on Twitter by a user named Bas Toemen, the snap has made its way to other platforms including Redit.

“Since when do gulls keep to the rules?,” it read. (This is English translation to the captain)

Sinds wanneer houden meeuwen zich aan de regels? pic.twitter.com/1TSi7vsCRS — Bas Toemen (@BasToemen) June 9, 2020

In the picture, the bird is seen standing at the demarcated spot to ensure distancing, and it suggests the seagull is waiting for its turn to get food.

Since being shared online, the photograph has garnered over 4,000 likes and over 300 people have retweeted the post.

On Redit, the image has been upvoted by 25,000 times.

One user said, “Social distancing is standard operating procedure for birds, at least when it comes to being near humans. Generally speaking, birds are so far ahead of mammals that their methods are literally over our heads.”

Another person said, “Well yeah, there's hundreds of such examples where birds were literally smarter than some of the people waiting in line. This virus really showed how dumb some people can be. Or ignorant.”