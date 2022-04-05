Viral Image Of BTS Member V Smoking At the Grammys Has Left Fans Divided

BTS enjoys a massive fan base all across the globe. They are always in the headline for some reason or the other. However, this time, their viral images have left the netizens divided. The images show one of the band members smoking. Kim Taehyung, who goes by V, was captured smoking outside the Grammys 2022 venue. Wearing his purple shirt and a pair of brown pants, V can be seen smoking with an attendant. The image has expounded several reactions from the netizens. While few say they never expected him to smoke like that, others think that it is no big scandal. “taehyung smoking is none of our business. he never meant for us to see it and he is a GROWN ADULT. yeah, it’s not good for his health but it’s his choice what he wants to put in his body. and idc if you think smoking “isn’t attractive”. his job isn’t to be attractive to everyone," wrote a Twitter user.

Advertisement

This pic of Taehyung smoking is more iconic that the Oscars slap pic.twitter.com/mUrh8g4eJX— chanel elizabeth ✨ (@gongyooniverse) April 5, 2022

not wanting taehyung to smoke cause you’re genuinely worried for his health is different from hating on him for smoking…..— ♡ (@jamaisvuhobi) April 4, 2022

Y'all so quick to defend Taehyung with this. I wonder if it's the same if Jimin was in his place? Pretty sure you'd condemn him and make him leave the group. Yes, they're adults. But smoking destroys your pipes. He's a singer ffs. pic.twitter.com/zJOjgIdHfU— 못생긴 태국 (@BLenthusiast010) April 4, 2022

i never expected taehyung to smoke…i mean it’s his life and all but as someone who’s father is a chronic smoker, learning abt him smoking is just…tragic— bee (@miyabear_) April 5, 2022

Not just this, but BTs is embroiled in another controversy as ARMYs are trending ‘apologise to BTS’ on Twitter after an Australian current affair show made a joke on BTS member Kim ‘V’ Tae-hyung that fans found to be “racist".

As per a Daily Mail report, the offending footage appeared in a Grammy recap run by the channel, wherein V was shown in an edited montage that was meant as a joke on the K-pop group’s recent brush with Covid-19. The edit implied that V was still contagious and spreading the disease when he attended the Las Vegas show, which is factually incorrect. “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battle with Covid-19," one of the hosts said over the footage of V. The singer had simply been dancing to Justin Bieber’s performance of ‘Peaches’.

ARMYs were outraged, not just because V was shown “coughing up" Covid-19 virus-like particles in the edited footage, but also because many artists have caught and recovered from the infection recently, with none of the targeting that BTS received in this particular video. The Australian channel has deleted its tweet after the uproar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.