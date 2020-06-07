Corona Drive? Viral Photo of Crowded Marine Drive in Mumbai After Unlock 1.0 Baffles Twitter

As the Maharashtra government introduced some relaxations on May 31, allowing certain outdoor activities including cycling, jogging, running, a viral image of a crowded Marine Drive has gone viral.

The viral image from June 6 shows a large number of people walking Marine Drive wearing masks but however, not adhering to the norms of social distancing.

The image was shared by Instagram user, Niharika Kulkarni, who said, "Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening.



June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm."





The image has left netizens stunned as they expressed their concern regarding the careless attitude of the people and the spread of the coronavirus.

Gosh — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 7, 2020

The same people will go home and crib about the spike in numbers.

Also, why can’t ppl wear their damn masks properly pic.twitter.com/f96aIiq5dP — Rozelle Laha (@rozelle_l) June 7, 2020

Still people have no sense of responsibility pic.twitter.com/tjJXe7hUZc — Satish kumar Agarwal (@kitty_satish) June 7, 2020

Still people have no sense of responsibility pic.twitter.com/tjJXe7hUZc — Satish kumar Agarwal (@kitty_satish) June 7, 2020

Corona virus will be like..



Jaan he jaan hoga.. pic.twitter.com/fZkWzXj5dV — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) June 7, 2020

Marine Drive can be renamed as Corona Drive. — faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) June 7, 2020

However, the image was wrongfully shared, where many Twitter users claimed that it was from today morning.