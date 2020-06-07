Corona Drive? Viral Photo of Crowded Marine Drive in Mumbai After Unlock 1.0 Baffles Twitter

As the Maharashtra government introduced some relaxations on May 31, allowing certain outdoor activities including cycling, jogging, running, a viral image of a crowded Marine Drive has gone viral.
The viral image from June 6 shows a large number of people walking Marine Drive wearing masks but however, not adhering to the norms of social distancing.
The image was shared by Instagram user, Niharika Kulkarni, who said, "Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening.
June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm."
Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening. June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm.
The image has left netizens stunned as they expressed their concern regarding the careless attitude of the people and the spread of the coronavirus.
Gosh— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 7, 2020
The same people will go home and crib about the spike in numbers.— Rozelle Laha (@rozelle_l) June 7, 2020
Also, why can’t ppl wear their damn masks properly pic.twitter.com/f96aIiq5dP
Still people have no sense of responsibility pic.twitter.com/tjJXe7hUZc— Satish kumar Agarwal (@kitty_satish) June 7, 2020
Corona virus will be like..— Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) June 7, 2020
Jaan he jaan hoga.. pic.twitter.com/fZkWzXj5dV
Marine Drive can be renamed as Corona Drive.— faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) June 7, 2020
However, the image was wrongfully shared, where many Twitter users claimed that it was from today morning.