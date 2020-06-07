BUZZ

Corona Drive? Viral Photo of Crowded Marine Drive in Mumbai After Unlock 1.0 Baffles Twitter

(Image credit: Instagram/ @niharika_kulkarni )

The viral image from June 6 shows a large number of people walking Marine Drive wearing masks but however, not adhering to the norms of social distancing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
As the Maharashtra government introduced some relaxations on May 31, allowing certain outdoor activities including cycling, jogging, running, a viral image of a crowded Marine Drive has gone viral.

The image was shared by Instagram user, Niharika Kulkarni, who said, "Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening.

June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm."


The image has left netizens stunned as they expressed their concern regarding the careless attitude of the people and the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the image was wrongfully shared, where many Twitter users claimed that it was from today morning.


