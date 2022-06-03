Viral Image Shows Hen Providing Shelter, Protecting Two Kittens During a Storm

When it comes to a mother’s love, there is no other thing in this world that can match up to it. With that being said, a picture wherein a hen is protecting two kittens during a storm is making rounds on the internet. Time and again, the internet has brought forth feel-good videos and pictures, but the latest photograph will surely leave a lasting effect on your heart and mind. The heart-winning viral picture was shared by the Twitter page named Buitengebieden on June 1.

Although the exact location of the picture is unknown, however, looking at the photograph it appears that it was taken in a shed at night. The heart-melting picture features a grown hen sitting on two little kittens, who visibly appear very frightened because of the storm. The photograph shows that the hen and its warmth have provided comforting shelter to the kittens, who are well taken care of. While sharing the picture, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm..” and ended it with a smiley emoticon.

A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/f6osykKBnk — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 1, 2022

The hen has won millions of hearts on the internet for providing such a comfy environment for the kittens. So far the picture has garnered more than one lakh likes and has been retweeted over 19 thousand times. And the comments section was flooded with people praising the hen and sharing similar incidents.

Sharing two pictures, a user took to the comments section and explained how her hen would sit on the kittens whenever the mother cat used to go out for a hunt. She said, “A photo from the ’70s, one of our cats & one of our hens wanted babies in the same doghouse. When the cat would go hunt, the hen would sit on the kittens. The cat moved her babies and the hen abandoned her nest to follow her ‘kids.’ The cat finally gave up and allowed it.”

A photo from the ’70s, one of our cats & one of our hens wanted babies in the same doghouse. When the cat would go hunt, the hen would sit on the kittens. The cat moved her babies & the hen abandoned her nest to follow her “kids.” The cat finally gave up and allowed it. Pic 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MhlVRcU2aP — Geminai Graphics (@geminai_imagine) June 1, 2022

A photo from the ’70s, one of our cats & one of our hens wanted babies in the same doghouse. When the cat would go hunt, the hen would sit on the kittens. The cat moved her babies & the hen abandoned her nest to follow her “kids.” The cat finally gave up and allowed it. Pic 2/2 pic.twitter.com/RoZ4vfVRPv — Geminai Graphics (@geminai_imagine) June 1, 2022



Another user wrote, “OMG, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this.” Apart from chicken and kitten pictures, the Twitter page is filled with amazing videos and pictures of animals. In one of the videos, a ground of little raccoons can be seen playing and posing in front of the camera. What are your views about this picture? Have you ever come across such a heart-melting and adorable incident?

