'Portal to Hell': Viral Images of Angry Flames Burning in Gulf of Mexico Sparks Memes

Viral images of the fire in Gulf of Mexico inspired wide range of memes. (Credit: Twitter)

Even as videos of the 'eye of fire' burning in the Gulf of Mexico went viral on social media, netizens reacted online with memes.

A massively terrifying fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday after a pipeline placed underwater started leaking and the resultant flames literally set the ocean on fire. In viral photos and videos, angry yellow orange flames are seen burning right in the middle of the ocean water and several ocean vessels were seen trying to douse them. Even as videos of the ‘eye of fire’ went viral on social media, netizens also reacted online with memes.

The Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex put out a statement saying a gas leak was found in the 12-inch submarine pipeline near a platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field. Several vessels were pressed into action to fight the flames and tireless firefighting efforts managed to put out the swirling hell-fire situation a few hours later. No injuries were reported.

But by the time, the fire was put out, viral images and videos from it had inspired many memes on the situation.

One particular vessel got a little bit more of attention.

However, many Twitter users also debated on the constant digging for oil and minerals from underwater. This also led to reactions from users about the worst effects of climate change.

Pemex has assured an investigation to ascertain the detailed cause of the accident.

first published:July 04, 2021, 10:36 IST