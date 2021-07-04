'Portal to Hell': Viral Images of Angry Flames Burning in Gulf of Mexico Sparks Memes

A massively terrifying fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday after a pipeline placed underwater started leaking and the resultant flames literally set the ocean on fire. In viral photos and videos, angry yellow orange flames are seen burning right in the middle of the ocean water and several ocean vessels were seen trying to douse them. Even as videos of the ‘eye of fire’ went viral on social media, netizens also reacted online with memes.

The Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex put out a statement saying a gas leak was found in the 12-inch submarine pipeline near a platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field. Several vessels were pressed into action to fight the flames and tireless firefighting efforts managed to put out the swirling hell-fire situation a few hours later. No injuries were reported.

Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendio Esta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

But by the time, the fire was put out, viral images and videos from it had inspired many memes on the situation.

waiting for godzilla to pop out the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/8ipS3XOtge— ً (@_akaCJ) July 3, 2021

Bringing this old af meme back because of the Gulf of Mexico fire pic.twitter.com/rXGWpwdEuP— -ˋˏ♥baby yaga♥ˊˎ- (@morbidlymeg) July 3, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico looks like an apocalyptic movie because a valve on a submarine line burst. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/mX2rSrEy3d— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 2, 2021

One particular vessel got a little bit more of attention.

And what is this one doing? pic.twitter.com/wgtmY1ifyp— Bla B (@bmusonza) July 2, 2021

Oh cool they've opened the portal to Hell. https://t.co/556blZqZcI— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) July 2, 2021

Like when your kid thinks he's halping in the kitchen pic.twitter.com/1eXm6FzasG— Charlie (@chthomas) July 2, 2021

When Alka Yagnik sang "Paani mein aag lagaayi" I thought it was not possible. But here we are https://t.co/xD29le3MqP— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2021

However, many Twitter users also debated on the constant digging for oil and minerals from underwater. This also led to reactions from users about the worst effects of climate change.

My fav thing abt the gulf of mexico being on fire is realizing, yet again, that our generation is so used to shit happening around us that we're, again, started to make memes about it.— Scorza (@lavenderTune) July 3, 2021

Wind turbines & solar panels have never caused the Gulf of Mexico to catch fire. Just sayin…. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 2, 2021

People saying, “The Gulf of Mexico did not start because of climate change.” Correct but as a result of mankind destroying the earth, our consequence is climate change. Don’t be ignorant.— RheaJay (@WTHisRheaDoing) July 4, 2021

Eye of Fire as Ocean burns in Gulf of Mexico foretells Earth Future if we Keep Burning Fossil Fuels https://t.co/Myw6oOqzPd— Juan Cole (@jricole) July 4, 2021

Pemex has assured an investigation to ascertain the detailed cause of the accident.

