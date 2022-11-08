Viral: Japanese Company Comes Up With Bed Linen That Resembles Cat Fur

Petting a cat can prove to be a great stress buster. According to studies, petting a cat for 10 minutes can reduce the amount of cortisol, a stress hormone, in one’s saliva. However, those who have not been able to find themselves a cat companion can now know about the pleasant feeling of running their hands through its fur, courtesy of a Japanese company, Nissen.

The clothing and housewares company recently came up with an interesting product, which is a line of bed linens and blankets that resemble cat fur. Named Neko Feel linen, these are made of a material that makes one feel like they are in contact with cat fur.

The company decided to work on such a product when a young employee and a cat lover complained that her apartment had a no-cat policy. Realising this could be a problem faced by many cat lovers, the management decided to turn this into a business prospect.

SoraNews24 reported that after creating some prototypes, Nissen began asking its staff members, who had cats, about the material’s softness, thickness, and fibre length. Even the colouration, which is known to have darker hues at the base of the hair and white at the tips, appears to have been influenced by cat breeds like Russian Blue and Scottish Fold. These mattress pads are available in single, semi-double and double sizes, while the blankets are available in single and double sizes. Its price starts from Rs 1200 for a single bed and Rs 3300 for a double bed.

It has become evident that there are a lot of cat lovers out there because the first batch of the merchandise was sold out as soon as Nissen announced its launch through its social media handles. However, it’s unclear whether the company will tap into the Indian market as well or not.

