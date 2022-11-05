Viral: Man Rescues King Cobra Hiding Inside Scooter With Bare Hands

The king cobra is considered one of the most dangerous snakes on the planet. Its venom can even lead to death as it attacks an individual’s respiratory system. Owing to the same, the mention of this venomous species is enough to send chills down one’s spine. But, in a mind-blowing instance, a man was captured on video rescuing a king cobra with his bare hands after finding it inside a scooter.

A video of the man, Avinash Yadav, who is a conservationist, attempting to save the giant cobra has now gone viral on social media. He often shares informative videos on various snake species on the photo-sharing platform. Avinash shared the latest video on Instagram with the caption, “Z+ security for Activa owner……spectacled cobra.”

The video opens with the man using a tiny screwdriver to lift the serpent that was stuck in the frontal portion of the two-wheeler. As he tries to get a hold of it, the cobra lifts its head out of the scooter and violently hisses at Avinash for prodding it. In order to thwart the man’s attempts, the snake further folds itself around the vehicle. However, he was able to rescue it towards the end of the video with his bare hands. In the video, several onlookers were also seen capturing the bizarre scene on their smartphones.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 40,000 likes on Instagram so far. Hundreds of users also shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. “That’s terrifying. It’s unbelievable what’s happening,” gushed a user. Another commented, “Oh my God no. Lol. That is basically my worst fear”.

“That looks so scary OMG,” remarked a third user.

It is crucial to remember that rescuing a snake needs skill and experience, and it can be life-threatening if done incorrectly. One should always seek help from trained professionals rather than attempting to rescue them on their own.

