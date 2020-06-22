Viral 'Map' of Imaginary Inter-continental Train Routes Draws Flak for Being Racist

The road to a Twitter trend follows no predefined route. The microblogging site can uplift one person or topic today and bring them crashing down the next. Recently, an interesting thread was widely shared and retweeted.

A world map that appears to be connected with train or metro routes helped Twitter users around the world go all creative with the possibilities. It was first posted on the platform by a Twitter user with the handle @daveloach2 last week.

“Imagine one day having this train map,” read the post along with picture of the map.

People took the liberty of going all out and shared their fantasies. While one user detailed the route they would like to take.

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/4tDCNhD8u3 — the master of satire (@daveloach2) June 18, 2020

Others pointed out several follies in the map, where various American cities were connected but nearly the entire continent of Africa was left as “under construction”.

Ok but why is Africa “under construction” and only has 4 cities? Do they not know how to work a map or find out the names of places in Africa? Addis? Nairobi? Joburg? Cairo? — Cadacuanto (@cadacuanto) June 18, 2020

honestly seems kind of racist. african cities aren't even labeled? africa will have the largest cities on earth by the end of this century and this is the coverage africa gets?



do not endorse. — Vegans For Andrew Yang ⏩⏩ (@vegans4yang) June 18, 2020

Love having Newark and Jacksonville and almost no major African cities lmao — andrew ☭ (@andrew_292) June 18, 2020

why is africa under construction in this magical future map — Joel Califa (@notdetails) June 18, 2020

A ludicrous thing where every minor US city is listed, but the entire Africa is "under construction"? Uhm no thank you — Till Ra͙e͙t͙h͙er (@TillRaether) June 18, 2020

There were apparently other geographical mistakes as well in the now widely shared map.

This map was specifically designed to make me mad — use or name (@VSBassoon) June 18, 2020

Will, I can’t even begin to tell you how deeply this upsets me. Personal favs:

- Tokyo doesn’t reach Osaka

- Krasnoyarsk > Beijing

- Where do they think Jakarta is

- Mumbai Chennai

- Under construction



Truly cursed satire — Tom Crowley (@TomisCrowley) June 18, 2020

One user even made a Google Maps version of the entire thing.

Well, I stupidly made a Google Earth map of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Dyq1MOXiNF — John (@johnlk_80) June 18, 2020

The post went so berserk that even the creator of the map had to explain his side on the issue.

Mark Ovenden, an author, tweeted that he had made the map in a “playful way” to “illustrate the cities with Metro-type transit systems” for his book. It was not his intention to connect the world with trains or metros.