2-MIN READ

Viral 'Map' of Imaginary Inter-continental Train Routes Draws Flak for Being Racist

The map, originally an illustration for a book cover, went viral on Twitter recently | Image credit: Twitter

The map had been created in a 'playful way' by author Mark Ovenden to illustrate the cities with metro transit systems for his new book.

The road to a Twitter trend follows no predefined route. The microblogging site can uplift one person or topic today and bring them crashing down the next. Recently, an interesting thread was widely shared and retweeted.

A world map that appears to be connected with train or metro routes helped Twitter users around the world go all creative with the possibilities. It was first posted on the platform by a Twitter user with the handle @daveloach2 last week.

“Imagine one day having this train map,” read the post along with picture of the map.

People took the liberty of going all out and shared their fantasies. While one user detailed the route they would like to take.

Others pointed out several follies in the map, where various American cities were connected but nearly the entire continent of Africa was left as “under construction”.

There were apparently other geographical mistakes as well in the now widely shared map.

One user even made a Google Maps version of the entire thing.

The post went so berserk that even the creator of the map had to explain his side on the issue.

Mark Ovenden, an author, tweeted that he had made the map in a “playful way” to “illustrate the cities with Metro-type transit systems” for his book. It was not his intention to connect the world with trains or metros.

