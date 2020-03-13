'Viral' Marketting: Video Shows Vendor Selling 'Corona' for Rs 20 in Indian Bazaar

The new coronavirus has left the world gripping in fear. Rumours and fake news have been doing rounds on social media. Fear-mongering has seen people sweeping the supermarkets and emptying stocks of sanitizers and masks.

Many have taken to the streets to capitalize on the occasion. In India, people can be seen selling facemasks at traffic signals and by the roadside. Video of such a man selling masks on a busy junction went viral online.

Not only was the man selling ‘anti-corona’ facemasks for Rs 20, he was calling it ‘corona’. Although it is understandable that he means the mask is a preventive measure for COVID-19, the fact that he calls for the sale of corona itself is albeit hilarious.

Shared on Facebook, the 20-odd second video clip has been viewed over 5,000 times and shared multiple times.

Several people shared the video to other social media sites as well.

One Twitter user wrote that it was “viral marketing”.





Another wrote, “He is not wearing [the mask himself] as he knows it is useless?”

A Twitter user said that the man in the video did not even know what he was selling, the disease or a mask.

Another social media user said it was “just another level marketing”.

Although mask-sellers have sprouted in India and abroad, it is important to remember that facemasks are not able to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Wearing a mask wrongly or a dampened mask poses a greater risk of getting infected.



