Viral Mathematics Problem Leaves Internet Divided Over the 'Same' Answer. Can You Solve it?

If we had to choose between the accuracy of the human mind and the computer, most of us would bet on technology to give the right answers every time. However, when it comes to logic, computers are a bit behind. You will agree with us when you see this latest viral picture on Twitter that has left everyone scratching their head. The picture which was shared by @Manmilk2 features answers to a mathematic problem of a possible online test.

The answer given by the person taking the test calculates Y's value at 0.25X, but the computer calls the calculation wrong, giving the right answer as1/4X. If you have dealt with fractions in your math classes in school, you would know that 1/4 is equal to 0.25, however, the computer does not look quite convinced here or maybe it’s just not capable to look beyond the 'fed' answer.

Check out the viral Tweet here:

pic.twitter.com/jbk5aQp8nc— Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) June 19, 2021

If the picture just left you confused, you are not alone here. The reply section of the tweet has been flooded with reactions of users who thought that the answer given here was right. "THAT IS THE CORRECT ANSWER THERE THE SAME NUMBER IT'S JUST WRITTEN DIFFERENT," wrote a user in support of the answer submitted by the person taking the online exam.

Check out some of the other reactions:

THAT IS THE CORRECT ANSWER THERE THE SAME NUMBER IT'S JUST WRITTEN DIFFERENT— Vileplume Propaganda (@VileplumeGanda) June 19, 2021

This is why I hate my math lab— Joseph Zayas (@reddeadrevenge2) June 20, 2021

However, some of the users defended the marking here and suggested that the fraction conversion may not always give the exact answer and the computer was right in terming the answer wrong. The logic given here was the fact that 0.25 could be interpreted as a value that could be between 0.250 to 0.255.

It's… kind of not correct. 1/4 is a much cleaner answer, while .25 opens the door to possible shenanigans (because it could be anything from .250 to .255.)— Iceclaw (@hdsmrt) June 20, 2021

Crazy seeing how many ppl wanna ignore the fact ppl have explained that 0.25 isn’t an absolute number compared to 1/4 😑 the explanation is given and it’s “ya but theyre technically the same” ya well it’s still WRONG in this case 😂— 'Renzo☁️ (@lvnce_lorenzo) June 20, 2021

same 3nergy pic.twitter.com/TAP01rHo7y— akun fangirl bentar (@kindabrownishh) June 21, 2021

What do you think is the right answer here?

