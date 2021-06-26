Viral Matrimonial Ad for 'Opinionated Feminist' is Not Real. Here's the Truth behind It

A curious advertisement in the matrimonial section of a newspaper has caught the frenzy of several Indians. Earlier this month, the feminist matrimonial advertisement surfaced online and went instantly viral on social media for its unusual nature. Usually, Indian matrimonials are rather orthodox however, this one was nothing like that. Surprisingly, it asked to send in details of potential matches on an id named ‘curbyourpatriarchy’. The woman, over 30, educated, worked in the “social sector, against capitalism" and was seeking a groom between the ages of 25 to 28. The “opinionated feminist with short hair and piercings" added other requirements in the man should be that he was well-built, knew cooking and wasn’t a burper or farter. Also, he should be the only son with an established business, a bungalow or at least a 20-acre farmhouse.

Comedienne Aditi Mittal shared a snippet of the matrimonial ad on Twitter on June 15. Since, it has garnered a number of amused responses, prompting many women to appreciate the ideally curated anti-patriarchy notice.

Did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me pic.twitter.com/DKsbk0iijT— Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) June 15, 2021

Among others was Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who reacted to the astonishing ad.

someone out there is waiting for you https://t.co/tpv5IqcjU2— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 15, 2021

The unusual wedding ad definitely amused many but at the same time sparked suspicion regarding its authenticity. A BBC report recently confirmed that the ad is nothing more than a prank. BBC contacted the email address mentioned in the matrimonial ad (curbyourpatriarchy@gmail.com) and tried to reach the “opinionated feminist". The report revealed that the ad emerged from a prank between the woman, her brother and her best friend.

Srijan surprised Sakshi a night before she was going to turn 30. Turning 30 is a milestone and people in India make it a big deal if women are not married by that age. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, told BBC that her brother gave her the email address and password and the next morning got her a copy of the ad published in the newspaper. While it was quite fun initially, she also revealed the dark side of it.

She said many people wrote her abusive mails calling her a “gold-digger", a “cougar" and “toxic", among other things. She said that the ad was a satirical statement on the patriarchal notions of society.

