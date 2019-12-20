Viral 'Mistaken' Identity Hug Lands up Woman with Nearly Rs 14,00,000 as a Gift

Remember the Florida woman, whose sense of festive spirit led her to make an embarrassing blooper? Blogger and author Mary Katherine Backstrom had taken to Facebook to share the experience with her followers of the time she had hugged a complete stranger thinking he was washing her car's windshield, only to realise that the clueless stranger was actually washing his own car.

The hilarious video of her recounting hugging a stranger in the gas station parking lot went viral and landed her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well.

A Daily Mail article reported that the 35-year-old from Fort Myers, Florida in the meantime has engaged in a lot of good deeds. She donated her kidney to her uncle, gave away money, helped a waitress get her car fixed and paid off bills for friends on social media as well.

The report quoted DeGeneres as saying, "You've done so many other things," adding, "So even though you don't have a lot of money, whenever you have any extra money, you find a way to pay it forward. That's amazing."

The report revealed that Backstrom was gifted USD 20,000 to do whatever she wants to do with the money.

The report cited an interview, Backstrom gave to News-Press, where the blogger said she 'blacked out' during the moment, but it's something she would "never forget." The report went on to say that Backstrom and her husband intend to not only pay off their student loans with a generous amount but also engage in random acts of kindness for people in their area.

