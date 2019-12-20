Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral 'Mistaken' Identity Hug Lands up Woman with Nearly Rs 14,00,000 as a Gift

The report revealed that Backstrom was gifted USD 20,000 to do whatever she wants to do with the money.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Viral 'Mistaken' Identity Hug Lands up Woman with Nearly Rs 14,00,000 as a Gift
Video grab. ( Image credits: Facebook / @ElllenDeGenres )

Remember the Florida woman, whose sense of festive spirit led her to make an embarrassing blooper? Blogger and author Mary Katherine Backstrom had taken to Facebook to share the experience with her followers of the time she had hugged a complete stranger thinking he was washing her car's windshield, only to realise that the clueless stranger was actually washing his own car.

The hilarious video of her recounting hugging a stranger in the gas station parking lot went viral and landed her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well.

A Daily Mail article reported that the 35-year-old from Fort Myers, Florida in the meantime has engaged in a lot of good deeds. She donated her kidney to her uncle, gave away money, helped a waitress get her car fixed and paid off bills for friends on social media as well.

The report quoted DeGeneres as saying, "You've done so many other things," adding, "So even though you don't have a lot of money, whenever you have any extra money, you find a way to pay it forward. That's amazing."

The report revealed that Backstrom was gifted USD 20,000 to do whatever she wants to do with the money.

The report cited an interview, Backstrom gave to News-Press, where the blogger said she 'blacked out' during the moment, but it's something she would "never forget." The report went on to say that Backstrom and her husband intend to not only pay off their student loans with a generous amount but also engage in random acts of kindness for people in their area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram