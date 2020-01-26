'Mother With a Sign' is the Instagram Influencer Every Desi Mom Has Been Waiting For

There is a single emotion that nearly every teen might have felt at some point in their lives.

It's the feeling that strikes when you convinced your mother that you do not need a sweater or a jacket because "it's not that cold, outside."

But as it turns out that, it was indeed cold outside and you regret not listening to your mother and wearing a jacket, (not that you'll ever admit it.)

That feeling is now personified, and is on its way to being an Instagram influencer.

After Dude With a Sign, we now have 'Mother with a sign.'

@motherwithsign, who is Instagram influencer Pranav Sapra's mother, has been tapping into everything your desi mother tells you, but you don't pay any heed to.

Started nearly a week ago, the account already has already accumulated 10 thousand followers. Why? Because the "signs" on the account held by every mom ever are way too relatable.

You need to be warm, lest you catch a cold and fall sick.

Or when she acts as your personal alarm clock, even when you don't want her to.

Or when they make a certain kind of meal.

Really.

And also some really, really wholesome content. 10/10 would listen to the Internet mother any day.

