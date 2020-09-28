Viral Mystery 'Creature' Turns Out to be Silicone Artwork by Hyper-surrealist Sculptor

An image of a silicon artwork has been going viral on social media as a dangerous and mysterious creature.

Recently, a post warning farmers of a weird looking animal that is dubbed as highly dangerous went viral on social media. The post was shared several times across social media sites and caused quite a bit of alarm.

The viral image, however, turned out to be nothing more than an artwork. The artwork had quite a number of people fooled into believing it was indeed some strange creature.

A simple reverse image search revealed an Instagram post that was published in July last year, with the caption "hybrid armadillo".

Before you get excited, let us tell you that the Instagram page belonged to surreal artist Laira Maganuco who dabbles in hyperrealistic sculptures. The Insta page, in fact, is full of images of extremely weird, surreal "creatures".

Additionally, a Facebook post of the artist in which she has shared the pictures of the artwork also went on to prove her claims. Her post is two years old and was shared on October 3, 2018.

In the caption of her post, the artist has clearly mentioned that the creation is a silicon artwork of a hybrid version of an Armadillo.